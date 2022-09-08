Nigerian music star, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has revealed some secrets about his past experiences before becoming a household name.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the singer said he thought he had a short life span.

“I came into the Music industry straight from Chelmsford HMP. I had no idea I would even live this long,” his tweet read.

He also recalled his prison experience while living in the United Kingdom.

Unknown to many, the artiste had done time in HM Prison Chelmsford, before starting as a musician.

Interestingly, Burna Boy hinted at his prison experience in the song, ‘Glory’ off his 2022 album, ‘Love, Damini’.

In the song, which features the South African male choral group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Burna Boy sings about getting into fights and getting injured in prison.

The lyrics went, “I remember when they shipped me from the cans To Chelmsford HMP and my celly had it bad.So I had to have his back, niggas started fightin’. Then they cut me on my hand.

“So I grabbed one from the back, and I flung him off the landing

You know the screws get extra ruthless when you’re Black.

‘‘Layin’ on my back, now the block’s feelin’ mad. Now I’m in a lab trying to do my best.”

Prison experience

In the tweet, the ‘Last Last’ crooner admitted that being the biggest artiste in Nigeria is not his immediate goal.

He said he’s happy he gets to do what he loves the most while taking care of his people.

“Nigeria real doesn’t know me. I don’t care to be the most prominent Nigerian artist; I’m just happy I can do what I love and Take care of my people from it.

If you knew just Half the things l used to do for money, risking my freedom daily, you would be way happier for me.

“So when people talk about me now, it’s all just funny. Of course, I would perform with my injured leg or even no legs or arms,” he wrote.

Chelmsford Prison

HM Prison, Chelmsford is a Category B men’s prison and Young Offenders Institution.

It is located in Chelmsford, Essex, England. Her Majesty’s Prison Service operates the prison.

It is a young person’s prison and a local prison. It was expanded in 1996.

A Category B prison is used to detain those who do not require maximum security but for whom escape still needs to be made very difficult.

Background

Years back, it was reported that Burna Boy was banned from London due to his involvement in a gang-related crime and ‘jumping bail’ during parole.

In 2016, he was welcomed back to London after his seven years ban.

Incidentally, in July, his 2019 album, ‘African Giant’ was certified Gold in the United Kingdom for selling 100,000 units.

This made it the first African album in the British Record Industry Trusts Show (BRITS) to get such certification in the UK.