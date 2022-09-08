Hi-Life Fest, an annual musical talent hunt focused on discovering and giving talented Highlife musicians and dancers, has kicked off with a call for entry on Monday.

This season, the stakes are higher as the organisers, Life Continental Lager Beer, announced N50m, a record deal and other impressive prizes.

This year, the theme is ‘Celebrating Life, Celebrating Culture’.

Since its inception, Hi-Life Fest has provided a platform for consumers to showcase their talents to progress in their musical careers.

On Thursday, the Senior Brand Manager of Life Continental Lager Beer, Aishat Anaekwe, in a statement, said the festival would assist young and talented musicians who were becoming more attuned to platforms that would help launch their musical careers.

She said the brand identified music as one of the avenues to promote the Igbo culture.

“Hence, Hi-Life Fest is designed to ensure that homegrown talents are given the needed motivation to progress in their musical journey.

“We aim to showcase highlife music talents to the wider public so that they can develop their talents and become highlife music icons like Flavour N’abania and other legends,” she said.

Process

It is also heart-warming that Hi-Life Fest will air on ONtv from 9:30 pm-12 am and Soundcity TV from 7 pm-12 am for two weeks.

Also, viewers can catch episodes of Hi-Life Fest on Sound City FM, Lagos, Abuja, PH, Enugu and Aba from 9 p.m. -.12 a.m, running from 22 September to 6 October.

Interested partiespants must share a 60-second video clip of their performance on Instagram, using the hashtags #HighLifeFest2022 and #TuruUgoLota.

And register on https://hilifefest.com/ to stand a chance of making it to the various audition centres in Enugu, Onitsha, Awka and Owerri.

In the last edition, Chijioke Charles emerged as the winner of the singing category, while Ofu Obi Dance Troupe won in the dance category.