It is the last week of August, and Nigerian Afrobeats artistes are not holding back with good music.

Previous weeks’ albums and singles are still hitting the charts and battling for the top spot. More of Nigeria’s finest came in hot this weekend with tracks for every mood.

BNXN, Chike, and Rema, amongst others, dominate this week with their music.

BAD SINCE ‘97

Buju to your ears. Nigerian artist BNXN (FKA Buju) released an EP, ‘Bad, since ‘97.

His seven-track EP, released on Thursday, is already climbing charts. Previously sitting at number one on the Apple Top 100 Nigeria, it also debuted on Apple charts in US and UK charts, respectively.

BNXN features three of Nigeria’s most prominent artists, Olamide, Wizkid and Wande Coal, on this EP. In an Instagram post, he said loose Emotions’ is his favourite track on the EP.

Brothers Keeper

Chike has released his long-anticipated album ‘Brothers Keeper’. His Album has features from Flavour, Ycee and Azana.

The Boo of the Booless crooner released his 16-track Album earlier in the week. His song with Flavour ‘Had to find’ has been the most played on his Album.

Bayanni

On Thursday, Mavin’s latest signee Bayanni released his debut ep, ‘BAYANNI’. His self-titled project contains four songs introducing his music to Nigerians. ‘Body’ and ‘Family’ tracks are pulling weights on charts as they have climbed to number two on Apple Top 10.

Tune Up with Dj Tunez

Michael Adeyinka, popularly known as Dj Tunez, has a new EP called ‘Cruise control Vol 1.’ released on Thursday Midnight.

His EP contains five tracks with features from Wizkid Wande Coal, Victony, AV, Mohbad, Rexxie, Alpha P, Tay Iwor, Projexx and Brume.

As of press time, the songs ‘Majo’, ‘Bad Girl’ and ‘Fire Di party’ have begun topping the Apple and Spotify charts.

Singles and Collabos of the week

Rapper Olamide released his single ‘we outside’ on Thursday. The YBNL boss released this solo project with little or no publicity.

Following closely, Rema landed an International collaboration with Selena Gomez on the song ‘Calm Down. The track answered Nigerians who questioned their subtle romance at his show in the previous week.

‘Calm down’ remix peaked at 56 on the Billboard Global Exclusive US Chart. It also peaked at number 7 on Billboard US Afrobeats songs.

Zinoleesky, who just released ‘Jaiye Foreign’ earlier this month with Tiwa Savage, is not relenting as he has dropped another single ‘Call of Duty.

Ckay the Boy wonder, with his previous album crossing over 200 million streams on Spotify, released a single ‘YOU’ earlier this morning.

New sounds come from Artists-WhoisAkin and Erigga; Whoisakin released the track ‘Damaged’, and Erigga released a track titled ‘Vawulence’.

Ogranya features Johnny Drille on the track ‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry

Arya Starr also featured on Jamaican legend (Bob Marley) Grandson-Skip Marley on the song ‘Jane’.

DJ Neptune released new sounds featuring artist Simba (S1mba) on the track titled ‘grinding’.

Alhaji Tekno dropped a new Afropop single titled ‘After Party. Tekno- After Party