Famous Nigerian musician Eedris Abdulkareem has taken a giant step towards full recovery.

The singer has successfully undergone a kidney transplant.

The kidney for the transplant, which took place early this morning(Monday), was donated to the ailing rapper by his wife, Yetunde.

Gratitude, thanksgiving

Making the announcement, the singer’s manager, Mike Pam, expressed thanks and appreciation to all well-meaning Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Pam appreciated the artiste’s fans from across the globe “who prayed for, cared for, reached out to and supported this wonderful couple during this health crisis.”

Healing begins

Mr Pam further called on the singer’s fans to commit him to their prayers as his healing process commences.

“As the recovery and healing process begins for both of them with the best that science can offer, under the ever benevolent gaze of the Almighty God, surrounded by the love and care of family, we ask that the prayers and support be sustained as they gradually get back on their feet again.

“We must emphasise that Nigerians are indeed the peak of the pack when the need arises. We as a People are awesome; all we need is good and purposeful governance. Indeed, our God is good, all the time,” he wrote.

Background

Early in June, the famous rapper and rights activist went public about his kidney failure diagnosis on his official social media pages.

He then commenced his weekly kidney dialysis in a private medical facility in Lagos. Weeks later, the famous hip-hop act revealed that his wife, Yetunde, is his kidney donor.

Abdulkareem told this at Freedom Vibes 6.0, a colloquium organised in his honour at Freedom Park, Lagos.

He said: “I am shouting to my wife. I’m talking about the first time we went to see our doctor; the doctor said they don’t encourage kidney harvesting, selling of kidneys and all that, that the donor has to be a family member, a friend, you know; whether your daughter or your brother or your son, you know.”

“So right there, my wife decided to take all the tests, and from all the tests she took, everything came out positive that she was compatible with me. So I’m giving God the glory and thank God that I don’t have to wait for one year or two years because I know it’s not easy”.