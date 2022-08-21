Top Nigerian celebrities and high society on Friday feted Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka KWAM 1, when he celebrated 50 years on stage.

The event tagged ‘The Journey’ was held at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, with table pricing ranging from N1m to N2m naira.

Before the celebration, select guests and personalities received unique invitations through Hunter TV Africa.

The latter brought fanfare to the invitation process with traditional drummers with their gan gan and got attendees’ confirmation.

Most of the A-list celebrities that graced the event were majorly from the Yoruba movie Industry.

They included Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Ajobi Awe, Gigan Baba Oja, Kunle Afod, Yinka Quadri, Ajobi Ewe, Adekaz, Fathia Balogun, Adunni Ade, Femi Adebayo, among others.

Celebration

Ajobiewe Aremu kicked off the ceremony by reciting some chants. Lanre Teriba led a worship session just as Prophet Israel Oladele arrived at the event.

Kwam 1 arrived at the event with his new wife, Emmanuella, clad in stunning white glittering outfits.

Nigerian actor Adedimeji Lateef serenaded the celebrant with classic tunes. He anchored the event alongside Bukunmi Adeaga (KieKie).

Monarchs and billionaires graced K1’s celebration. Present was Razak Okoya, CEO of Eleganza and the Aare of Lagos, accompanied by his wife, Shade.

King Wasiu did not relent as he set off an enigmatic performance of most of his classic songs.

Background

Kwam1 has dominated the fuji genre for over five decades.

Kwam 1, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES in December 2020, said he began music as a young boy

He told this newspaper, “I started as an “Ajisaari” and “Ajiwere” -a common practice in the southwest part of Nigeria and Lagos precisely when I was a little boy, between six and seven years old.”

” We had different categories, and I started from the smallest category. The organisers had grades like little, intermediate, and senior, so I started from the little grade and rose to the intermediate before I finally got to the senior category. I won laurels three consecutive times in all the three categories I was in”.

Mayegun of Lagos, as he is fondly called, got the city of Lagos in high spirits with his event.