MI Abaga, who has now chosen to be called The Guy, released his seventh Studio album in the early hours of Friday.

The Incredible Music label executive and veteran rapper featured several artistes on the 12-track album that includes veteran American rapper NAS, Afrobeats rappers and stars Olamide, Phyno and Wande Coal.

Ice Prince, BNXN, Cavemen, Jesse Jagz, Duncan Mighty, Temi Owo, Chillz, Lord Vino and Ossi Grace alsocutt.

On the album, he enlisted Geek Beats, Chopsticks, Beats By Jayy, Geek Beats), Chillz, G Plus, Jude Abaga and Jesse Abaga as producers.

The lead single off the album, ‘Bigger, featuring Nas and Olamide, is already on its way to dominating the music charts.

‘The Inside’ featuring Cavemen and Phyno looks promising already.

Singles and Collabos

Nigerian musicians across the country have released their anticipated songs, some of which might be a hit or the next street anthem for some time.

Similarly, YBNL star, Asake has released the audio and video of his song ‘Terminator’.

Last week, the artist was featured on one of the most played songs, ‘Bandana’ by Fireboy, and had earlier teased the fans with snippets of the song ‘Terminator’.

Most fans are excited as they have started jamming to the music and believe it was worth the wait.

In an Instagram story, the artist revealed his forthcoming debut album, “Mr Money with the Vibe,” which will be released in September.

Pheelz (Mr producer) and Davido released their long-awaited song – ‘Electricity’.

Pheelz already began the year on a high note with ‘Finesse’ which got Tiktokers vibing nonstop.

Joeboy has also released a long-awaited single titled ‘Contour’.

Laycon has released a single with AQ titled ‘God Body V2”’. This song is a sequel to the rapper’s ‘God Body’ on his debut album in 2021, titled ‘Shall we begin’. It is the ex-bbnaija winner’s first song with AQ.

Damola Davis features LAX on the track ‘Don Dada’. LAX also released a single titled ‘Para’.