Nigerian singer Adebayo Adeleke aka B-Red, the son of Osun state governor-elect Ademola Adeleke, has revealed how his father’s electoral victory boosted his music career.

INEC declared Mr Adeleke the election winner on 17 July with 403,371 votes to incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s 375,027 votes.

B-Red, in an interview with Hip Tv, said since returning to Nigeria to celebrate his father’s win, his Instagram followers have doubled in less than two weeks.

He said: “I just landed from America about two, three weeks ago, and when I landed, I knew I had 1.9 million followers, and since I’ve been here, I’ve jumped up from 1.9 to 2.1, in the space of about two weeks. I’m shocked”.

His career as a solo act started in 2013 with the release of the single “Insane Girl”; the song features vocals from his cousin, Davido, produced by Shizzi. In 2016, he released his debut EP, “Up”.

On his father’s win, he expressed gratitude to Osun voters, adding that ” Osun is about to change, it’s about to be great again, it’s about to be a place you can call home”.

Not an Adeleke privilege

During the interview, the singer tackled critics who believe he attained fame and talent because of his affluent background.

B-Red, however, explained that his parents were not in support of his music career at its inception.

He said: “Before we started music, my parents did not help us with music for the first, two, three years.

” If I take it back before I came to America when I told my parents I wanted to start the music, they said no, we are not going to take that, go to school”.

The singer disclosed that while in America, he worked multiple menial jobs.

He said: “I had three jobs; I was a cook, in the university I was working from 6 am to 7 pm, I was at one point even working at McDonald’s”.

The singer, Davido’s cousin, disclosed that he had some difficulties at the start of his career.

He said: “I’ve been singing for like six years professionally right now, but for the first two years I started singing, I was hyping my cousin Davido all over the world; I was the hype man before he came on stage.

” I’d come on stage; I had the crowd up, so people already knew me as a hype man. So I had to prove myself extra hard, so any single I dropped, people weren’t interested in the first two years because they knew me as a hype man, so I had to prove myself extra hard, feature people, drop good songs, drop hits too, after that they said okay they could take this…”.

Discography

B-Red over the decade has been releasing singles since 2013, an EP in 2016, and his Jordan album in 2020.

The EP contained eight songs, including six bonus tracks, primarily pre-released singles. Between 2013 and 2015, he released several singles that enjoyed massive airplay, including “Uju” and “Cucumber”, featuring Akon.

In April 2019, the HKN Singer and songwriter dropped two songs titled “E Better” featuring Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy. And “Archie” features award-winning artist, Davido.

In October 2020, a B-Red studio album “The Jordan” featured his father, 2Baba, and other guest appearances were Davido, Slimcase, Dremo, Sina Rambo, Mayorkun, and Peruzzi.

The singer told Hip Tv that he is going to be dropping a remix of his single Call Me featuring Wande Coal later in the month.

He also said he would drop an EP with four features, an international collaboration with an international American singer whose name he did not disclose.