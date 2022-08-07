A fast-rising Nigerian-born Afrobeats singer, Uzochi Ifeanyiukachu, better known as Zochi, has released a new single titled “Whole Again.’’

The new single, “Whole Again,” explores how love is capable of mending hearts and how life is sustained through love.

In a recent interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the Canada-based singer noted that her style and sound are designed to unite people of diverse races.

While explaining what inspired the love-centric single, Zochi said the single was motivated by love, freedom, truth and enjoyment.

“Whole Again is a song that I would call my debut. It is basically because of my confidence over the mic and, more importantly, my energy and spirit when singing the song. It was a song inspired by God’s love and my love for women. Love is bigger. That sets the tone for everything else in whole again and in my life too. Love is everything; without it, nothing will exist or grow. Love for myself, love for God, love for a woman and love for music inspired whole again,” she stated

Although she admits to the skill of blending the afrobeat sounds that embrace the Nigerian origin, Zochi maintained that she could retain the western sounds, too.

“I know how to blend both to deliver this new age Afrobeat sound retaining my Igbo Naija roots while incorporating my western roots. Moving to Canada for the last nine years has shaped me in a big way, so I’m at an advantage to bring the whole world together with my approach,” she said.

Having worked with some of the biggest names in the Canadian music scene, like Prince Caleb Banks at Blue Door Recording Studios, Zochi boasts a discography spanning four years.

Style

On her foray into music, Zochi, who recently signed a deal with Maze Music, said she prides herself in being original and distinct sound.

“I can sing music out of anything, the wind blowing, the birds chirping, cars honking. Growing up, when there was a power outage, I just started singing anything that came to mind and making melodies to keep myself busy.

Also, I’m very focused on singing, writing, and composing. I wouldn’t say I like distracting myself with production and mixing, and mastering. That’s why there are pros that I’m not.

‘‘I think being bent on just focusing on my singing is what keeps me growing. I love music like that, so I know my search for new sounds will take me places plus, I’m going to say it now, I’m open to working with amazing songwriters when the opportunity arises. As I said, I love bringing people together, so if we are all talented, let’s save the world together. Why not? So the sky is only the beginning, ”she said.

While stating artists she would prefer to partner with, Zochi opened up that she hoped to have a joint album with Phil Collins and collaboration with Chris Brown, Zinoleesky, Omah Lay, Rema, and Ayra Starr.