Grammy nominee and Afrobeat singer, Mádé Kuti, has released a new single entitled ‘No more wars’ via Partisan Records off his forthcoming album.

The single, composed, arranged, and authored by Mádé Kuti, was produced by GMK and Sodi Marciszewer, who recorded, mixed, or produced Fela’s last six albums.

The record comes on the heels of ‘For’e’ward, Mádé’s first album that was jointly released alongside his father, Femi Kuti’s album and Legacy+.

‘Legacy+’, a double album by Mádé and his dad, was released on 5 February 2021.

It features an impressive vocal performance from the multi-instrumentalist, who preaches the need to embrace peace and re-awakening true values during trying times.

Mádé said his new music draws from a deep well and understanding of the insecurity, global wars and the Afrobeat storytelling tradition to fuse soulful Afrobeat chords.

Speaking on the release of ‘No more wars,’ Mádé, who recently completed a tour of the US with his dad, Femi Kuti, and the Positive Force, said: “No More Wars is entirely about temper, control, and focus. It’s about experiences I’ve had that taught me to reflect intentionally before I react.

I have employed horns and voices to create a unique sound that will be a hit among young and older Nigerians and international audiences”.

He said: “My father’s consistency inspires the lyrics in following his path despite dealing with an overwhelming amount of harsh, untrue, and deliberately cruel people inside and outside his circle.”

Over the years, this graduate of London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance said he had honed his musical prowess in the industry.

“I’m learning from my father and the legacies of his grandfather, Fela Anikulapo Kuti – before starting my Movement band to releasing my first album while still performing with my father’s Positive Force band,” he noted.

“No more wars” is now available on all streaming platforms.