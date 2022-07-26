Four chart-topping Nigerian musicians, Tems, Burna Boy, Buju, and Pheelz, made Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist on Tuesday night.

Finesse by Pheelz featuring Buju, currently known as BNXN, Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’and Tems’ and ‘Vibe Out’ were the songs that earned all four artistes a spot on the coveted list.

Sampa the Great, a Zambian-born Australia-based rapper and songwriter, is the only other African musician featured on the playlist.

The former U.S. president released his annual summer music playlist on his social media handles with a caption explaining how happy he is to share his favourite summer songs.

He tweeted: ‘‘Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together’’.

Songs by Beyoncé, Prince, Doechii, Drake, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, and Fat Boy Slim also made the cut.

He also named songs from Rosalía, Lil Yachty, Prince, Aretha Franklin, Bad Bunny, and Amber Mark.

Other artists include Maggie Rogers, Al Green, Dr. John, Miles Davis, Aminé, Rakim, D’Angelo, Nina Simone, Caamp, Otis Redding, Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill, Omar Apollo, Maren Morris, The Internet, Vince Staples and Mustard, and Kacey Musgraves.

Three years ago, Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’, and Rema’s ‘Iron Man’, made Obama’s summer playlist and favourite music of 2019 list.

A year later, Burna Boy’s hit, ‘My Money, My Baby’, made former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama’s 2020 Workout Playlist.

He was the only Nigerian artiste on the list.