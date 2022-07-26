For being the subject of an investigation relating to criminal activities, organisers of The Headies awards on Tuesday evening disqualified singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, from its 15th edition scheduled to hold later this year.

The organisers also cited a claim that he’s the founder of ‘One million Boys’, a suspected cult group in Lagos, as another ground for disqualification.

Reacting to the news of his disqualification, the controversial in an Instagram video called the award organisers bluff.

“I am a child of light. I have fame, I have money, I have cars, I have wives, I have children. I am rich. People know me everywhere. I don’t regret my actions”, the singer said in a video while being caressed by his new wife.

Since Portable achieved celebrity status, he has always been in the news for several notorious reasons.

Portable was nominated in the ‘Best Street Artist’ and ‘Rookie of the Year categories of the awards alongside Av, Fave, Magixx, and Ugocci.

In a statement from The Headies secretariat, the organisers assured the Nigerian music audience of its commitment to promoting talents and individuals of exemplary character in the best interest of society.

“We regret to announce that following numerous indicting statements made by Mr Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as “Portable”, and the incessant negative attention that Mr Okikiola has garnered from the Nigeria Police and the general public in recent times, the organisers of the Headies have resolved to disqualify Mr Okikiola as a nominee at the forthcoming 15th Headies Awards,” the statement reads.

Numerous infractions

Smooth Promotions, the organisers of the Headies Awards, says that it is a law-abiding and responsible organisation that hates any form of violence, unlawful gathering or activities ravaging our society.

“We shall not condone reckless and uncouth statements from artists and at this moment disassociate ourselves from any individual linked to such assembly or activities, including Mr Okikiola’s prospects, as long as these acts are sufficiently linked to him as described.

“The music industry demands all-around excellence. It is extremely important for young artists to be potential role models to exude professional responsibility, pretiquettecorum and respect for others,” the statement adds.

Background

The organisers of the Headies Awards narrow down their decision to disqualify the artiste for the ceremony to the series of misdemeanours committed by Portable via his social media platforms.

In June, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Portable apologised to the award organisers after threatening to kill them if he didn’t win a prize.

On May 25, the ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner threatened to kill, harm or cause harm to the other nominees for the same awards he was nominated for if he did not emerge as the winner.

He had said, “Those are my awards. Anybody else who wins, I will ask for them to be killed. I will ask them to kill the person. If the organisers give my award to someone else, they will die.”

In a statement, the organisers condemned the controversial artiste for threatening the lives of fellow nominees.

On July 18, Portable posted a video on his Instagram page where he boasted that he is the founder of the notorious cult group ‘One Million Boys’.

He said, “Have you heard of Ajah boys, One Million Boys? I established them.”

This prompted the police to investigate his activities, even though he had since recanted the statement, claiming that he was referring to his one million followers on Instagram.

Before that, on June 17, the singer recorded himself where he ordered his group of friends to assault and inflict bodily harm on his accused friend, DJ Chicken.

He said, ‘E na eleyi paa jo!’ (beat him mercilessly!).

But in a video, Portable said he would kill any other award winner if the organisers failed to hand him the award.

His Instagram fans anticipate a showdown between the artiste and the Headies organisers, going by their comments on his last post.