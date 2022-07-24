Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, is on a roll.

Barely hours after she got songwriting credit on Beyonce’s soon-to-be-released album, ‘Renaissance’, she scored another big one.

The RCA Records artist delivered a soundtrack for one of 2022’s most anticipated movies, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Since the announcement, fans and industry colleagues of the singer have gone wild on social media.

Nollywood actress Beverly Naya wrote on Twitter, “Yeah, take all my money…this looks incredible! And again, Tems is doing wtf needs to be done …a team with a vision.’

The official trailer released by Marvel Studios on Sunday sees Tems rendering Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman No Cry’.

The song, in a way, pays tribute to the late lead cast of the film, Chadwick.

Boseman, who died two years ago of cancer at 43.

“Good friends we had and good friends we lost. Along the way. In this great future, you can’t forget your past. So dry your tears, I say…,” Tems sings, drawing emotions.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a sequel to the 2018 box office hit movie, ‘Black Panther 2 is an American action superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character.

The film is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, directed by Ryan Coogler, it continues with the story of T’Challa, the king of Wakanda.

The movie stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Isaach de Bankole, Dorothy Steel, and Michaela Coel.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will premiere on November 11, 2022.

Global acclaim

With barely two years in the music industry, Tems has had a good run.

She was on Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ featuring American singer Justin Bieber. The song launched her into the global stage, earning widespread accolades.

In May this year, it was announced that Tems is featured in American rapper, Future’s album in the track, ‘Wait For U’ which also featured Drake.