The famous Nigerian Music producer and promoter Sammy Larry has dissociated himself from the controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola (Portable).

In a now-deleted video, Portable, Monday, claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State and said the show promoter could bear witness.

“Open your ears and listen well, have you heard about Ajah boys, One Million boys? I’m the one who founded; gogo and ask. Go ask the likes of Sammy Larry,” Portable boasted in the Yoruba language.

Mr Larry, in an Instagram video on Tuesday, vented his annoyance at Portable while denying any connection to cultism or any cult group.

Disclaimer

The show promoter angrily cut ties with the zazu crooners, saying, “I never want to see your calls again.”

Still venting his anger, Mr Larry continued ‘ ” I don’t know who One Million Boys are. I only helped Portable. I’m only his benefactor. I’m a promoter.”

He said: “Where do I know you from? When did we meet? At what point did we have any joint dealing involving one million boys? I’ve not known Portable for more than a year, yet the unfortunate man mentions my name in his rants.

“I’m not the only person he mentioned, but it’s only my name that the public is committed to heart. What’s the meaning of all that? Never mention my name in negative things! And I never want to see your calls again. I’ll block you even.

“My wife’s family members are all worried, calling me over the phone and asking who one million boys are.”

U-Turn

But after his statement caused an uproar on social media, the Zazu crooner retracted his earlier claim of founding the cult group that terrorises Lagos and Ogun State residents

Before his retraction, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Akali Baba, ordered the arrest of the hip-pop singer.

Meanwhile, in his retraction, he said he had no ties with the cult group but only referred to his fans as “One Million Boys.”

Portable said: “Clearing the air on this! Zazu!! This has come to an end that I have to voice out… please everyone; I want to let you know that I didn’t mean to campaign for APC.

“ It was a show they told me that I was going to before I saw myself in the APC office, and as a man, no need to worry. I got to do the job since it involved money.

“And what I meant by 1 million boys is 1 million followers. People are threatening my life ooo you should all look into this. I GO BY THE NAME PORTABLE OMODO MUSIC FOR A LIVING FOR LIVING.”