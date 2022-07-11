One year after the demise of Nigerian singer Olanrewaju Fasasi, aka Sound Sultan, his fans, friends and colleagues have remembered him.

Known by different monikers, prominent among which is the Naija Ninja, Sultan passed away at 44 on July 11, 2021, after a “hard-fought battle” with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL), a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 45-year-old singer was buried in New Jersey, U.S. (the same day he died) according to Muslim rites.

He is survived by a wife, three children and his siblings.

Regarded as one of the pacesetters of modern hip hop music in Nigeria, the late singer, songwriter, and actor was known for using his music to speak against poverty, corruption, bad governance and societal ills in Nigeria.

His first single, ‘Mathematics,’ spoke against excessive dealings in government offices and, for a long time, was the anthem used to preach against corruption among Nigerians.

It became a hit, earning him the nickname Mr Jagbajantis.

Background

A guitarist of repute, Sultan, started learning how to play the guitar after his secondary school education and was in a band by 1999.

His career in show business started in the 1990s when he hosted shows to raise money for studio sessions.

After independently releasing other singles and featuring in hit songs of other artistes, he was signed by Kennis Music. Under Kennis Music, he released four albums.

The Naija Ninja

Following the expiration of his contract with Kennis Music, he partnered with Baba Dee, his brother, to start Naija Ninjas, a parent organisation for a record label, production outfit and clothing line.

Under Naija Ninjas, he released ‘Back From The Future (2011)’ and signed artistes such as Karma Da Rapper, Young GreyC, Shawn (Sean Tizzle) and Black.

Legacy

Remembering the late singer, one of his industry peers, Weird MC, wrote, “One year already. Time flies. Sound Sultan, keep Resting. Thanks for sharing your God-given gift with us. Thanks ever so much for the lives you touched.”

Meanwhile, to mark his anniversary, the management of the late Sultan has released Sound Sultan’s posthumous album today, July 11.

Titled ‘Reality CHQ’, Sultan’s family held a listening party in New York.

In a video on his page, his brother, Baba Dee, said, “We are having the one-year remembrance of Sound Sultan, iconic Nigerian singer, and we are having his official listening party for the album, Reality CHQ.

This was the album Sound Sultan worked on before he died. This is an extraordinary project.

Days back, the first posthumous single from the artiste was released across streaming platforms”.

The 3-minutes-13 seconds long single titled ‘Friends’ was released on Friday and is the first offering from his upcoming posthumous album.

Produced by ID Cabasa, the song digs into the late singer’s Afrobeats prowess with a beat reminiscent of Fela’s ‘Water No Get Enemy.

He sings about friends who turn around to stab people in the back, noting that it is better to have that one true friend than several secret enemies.

Eight months after his sudden demise, Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola, paid a special tribute to the late singer.

In an Instagram post, the actress uploaded a photograph of the late Sultan, noting that his legacy will never be forgotten.

“Forever on my mind…. your contribution to music will never be forgotten….. #trueartiste #realtalent, #gonetoosoon #neverforgotten,” she captioned it.

A basketball enthusiast

Sound Sultan achieved veteran status for his contribution to the growth of the Nigerian music industry.

Earlier in the year, the Lagos State Government announced that it would preserve the late singer’s legacy by taking over the responsibility of the annual Festac Music Festival, which he initiated.

Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, also did homage to the late Sultan in their match against Australia by filing out in tops decorated with an image of the entertainer in their final pre-Olympic Games exhibition game in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

A vast basketball enthusiast, he acquired a stake a few years back in the Lagos Islanders, one of Nigeria’s top basketball clubs.

He actively worked to promote the sport in the country.