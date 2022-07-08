Veteran Nigerian artiste, Eedris Abdulkareem, has commenced his weekly kidney dialysis in a private medical facility in Lagos.

Dialysis is a procedure to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys stop working correctly. It often involves diverting blood to a machine to be cleaned.

The famous Nigerian rapper and rights activist Eedris Abdulkareem went public on Wednesday with his kidney failure diagnosis on his official social media pages.

In a video the singer shared on his Instagram page, he could be seen on a hospital bed with intravenous tubes plugged onto his body, looking upbeat.

In the video clip, the outspoken rapper described himself as Obasanjo’s best friend and then informed Nigerians that he was optimistic that he would successfully overcome his current situation.

He said: ‘‘Thank you for your love and support. I love you so much. Today I’m in my dialysis session. It takes about 3 to 4 hours, and I go out immediately after the dialysis session for my daily activities. So I am strong in body, spirit and soul, and I’m still doing my appearances. I want you to know that your prayers and support are appreciated. God bless you.”

His manager, Myke Pam, announced that the 48-year-old singer is due for a kidney transplant at the end of July, and they have concluded all arrangements and tests.

He also revealed that the tests included certifying the compatibility status of the gracious donor (a family member) rumoured to be his wife.

Meanwhile, industry colleagues have been directing their prayers toward the ailing artiste. Among them are Audu Maikori, YQ, Samklef, and Femi Branch.

Femi Branch wrote: “May God see you thru this process, bring you out safely and heal you permanently, bro. Love and light.”

His colleague, M.I Abaga, has also spearheaded his campaign donations.

Background

The singer came to the limelight after being part of the group Remedies, which includes the likes of Tony Tetuilla and Eddy Montana, before they finally went their separate ways, each taking up a solo career.

He released his first solo album, “Pass”, in 2002, which was well-received by music pundits, followed by Mr Lecturer, which mainly focuses on sexual harassment in Universities.

He dropped another album, “Jaga Jaga”, in 2004, which was even more controversial than his previous ones. The song centred on the corruption and suffering in Nigeria and was banned on radio and television stations by the then president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The rapper has received numerous awards and recognitions due to his immense contribution to the growth and development of the Nigerian entertainment industry.