Famous Nigerian rapper and rights activist Eedris Abdulkareem, has been diagnosed with kidney failure and, according to information, has been undergoing dialysis since its detection at the hospital in Lagos.

A statement signed by Myke Pam for Abdukareem’s Lakreem Entertainment called for “sincere and unalloyed prayers of all Nigerians and his fans around the world” for the ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga’ crooner in these hours of his travails.

Mr Pam also revealed that the 48-year-old singer is due for a kidney transplant at the end of July, and they have concluded all arrangements and tests.

He also revealed that the tests included certifying the compatibility status of the gracious donor (a family member).

The statement partly reads: ‘‘Therefore, on behalf of the Abdulkareem family and Lakreem Entertainment Inc., we sincerely ask for prayers and good wishes for Eedris as we face these challenging times’’.

Mr Pam further revealed that Eedris is full of life and high spirits as he is bustling to go.

“He will come out of this and blaze up the musical stage again in due course. His spirit emboldens us. We shall be updating you as we continue with this life-saving process,” he added.

Meanwhile, industry colleagues have been directing their prayers toward the ailing artiste. Among them are Audu Maikori, YQ, Samklef, and Femi Branch.

Femi Branch wrote, “May God see you thru this process, bring you out safely and heal you permanently, bro. Love and light.”

Background

Kidney failure is a life-threatening condition which occurs when the kidneys aren’t able to function correctly, thereby overloading the body with toxins.

Kidney failure could either be acute or chronic. According to the National Kidney Foundation, the two most common causes are high blood pressure and diabetes.

Several Nigerian entertainers have been known to have buckled under the condition.

Among them is an industry friend and colleague of Abdulkareem, Babatunde Okungbowa, known as OJB Jezreel.

On June 14, 2016, OJB bowed to kidney failure three years after getting a transplant in India.

In 2021, a veteran Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Dike died after years of battling a kidney-related illness.

Only recently, another Nollywood Actor, Leonard Chimezie Onyemachi, popularly known as Leo Mezie, who has been battling kidney disease, died at age 46.

The actor had a kidney transplant over four years ago and had another a week before his demise.

Mezie lost the battle on May 14, 2022.