Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, is set to receive an honorary doctorate from her alma mater, the University of Kent.

Tiwa completed a degree in Business Administration at the University of Kent before winning a scholarship to study Professional Music at the Berklee College of Music, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.

The University of Kent says the singer is one of ten inspirational individuals who will be awarded honorary degrees during its congregation ceremonies at Canterbury and Rochester cathedrals.

The ceremonies will hold at Canterbury from 11-15 July and Rochester on 20 July.

The university, in a statement, said Tiwa “will be made Doctor of Music in recognition of her inspirational and international career in music” on July 15 in Canterbury.

Funke Abimbola, a professor and the second Nigerian on the honorary list, will also be “made Doctor of Laws for her inspirational career as a senior solicitor and her extensive voluntary work as a mentor and campaigner” in July 14 in Canterbury.

Rollcall

The July honorary graduands include Kent alumnus and Emeritus Professor Abdulrazak Gurnah, who will be awarded a Doctor of Letters for his distinguished contribution to literature and his reflections and portrayal of the effects of colonialism.

Susan Wanless will receive a Doctor of Music in recognition of her significant contribution to music and services to the broader University as both Director of Music and Master of Eliot College.

• Dr Howard Leicester will be made a Doctor of Science for his significant contribution and distinguished service to the enhancement and provision of accessible information, most notably in the NHS.

• Professor Kevin Hylton will be made Doctor of Science in recognition of his significant contribution to the study of race, equality and diversity in sport and education.

• Mark Lane will be made Doctor of the University in recognition of his inspirational career in garden design and media.

• Mark Thomas, who will be made Doctor of Arts for his unique contribution to British comedy and politics.

• Dame Stephanie Shirley, who will be made Doctor of the University in recognition of her exceptional contribution to business and philanthropy.

Kent alumnus Kush Kanodia will be made Doctor of Science for his inspirational career as a disability and rights champion and social entrepreneur.