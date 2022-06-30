Controversial hip-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, on Wednesday, finally honoured the summons by the Ogun State Police Command over the assault of a disc jockey.

In a viral video, Portable, who spoke in Yoruba, ordered several of his “boys” to beat up a DJ for allegedly sending a message to his wife.

The victim sustained bodily injury.

As a result, the Police in Ogun State had, on June 20, ordered him to immediately report himself to the nearest police station within 48 hours or be arrested.

Portable, however, did not honour the order until nine days after he was summoned.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Portable will be attending a show in Abeokuta today (Thursday), less than 15 kilometres to Eleweran, the police headquarters in the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abeokuta, the police command’s spokesperson disclosed that the ‘Zazu’ crooner had honoured the invitation.

Mr Abimbola added that the artiste reported at the State Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday with his father and manager.

He said Portable was interrogated and later granted bail.

The command’s spokesperson said: “He was immediately ordered to be taken to the Public Complaint Bureau office by the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, where he was interrogated about his role in the assault on the boy in the video.

“However, since the offence committed is a bailable one, coupled with the strike action embarked upon by the civil servants in the state which also affected our courts, the suspect was released to a reliable surety who promised to produce him anytime he is needed.”

Mr Abimbola, a deputy superintendent of police, further explained that the victim has “also been invited to come and state his side of the story to enable the command complete her investigation on time.”