Eight days ago, the Ogun State Police Command issued a 48-hour ultimatum to rave of the moment Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, to submit himself or get arrested over an alleged threat of life.

The command was in response to a viral video wherein Portable ordered a group of youth to beat up a young man at a yet-to-be-identified location in Ogun State.

The victim, who was attacked in the Ilogbo area of Ogun State, was reported to have sustained bodily injuries.

In the video, the singer said the victim of the attack offended him earlier but forgave him after several pleas.

The victim came under attack after he allegedly called Portable’s wife, saying, “Tell your husband to send all those boys around him away as they are not destined to make it.”

The Ogun Police have kept mute following the expiration of the summon and the Portable’s refusal to honour the invitation.

Since Portable achieved celebrity status, he has been in the news for several notorious reasons.

Bluff?

Findings by PREMIUM TIMES have shown that barring any last-minute changes, Portable will perform live at a popular lounge in Abeokuta on July 1.

The programme holds at Quarry Road in Abeokuta, about 15 kilometres from the police headquarters in Ogun State.

Portable will perform alongside budding acts Veecool, Kudo Kriz, Addict, Seyi Millz, JB Dam and Fela Man at the well-publicised event.

The organisers and Portable have shared promotional materials for the programme on social media.

Efforts to speak to the police

spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on the matter were unsuccessful, as he neither picked up his calls nor responded to a text message.

Notoriety

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Portable had apologised to Smooth Productions, organisers of popular Nigerian music awards, The Headies, after threatening to kill them if he didn’t win a prize.

The embattled artist was nominated in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ category alongside Av, Fave, Magixx, and Ugocci.

But in a video, Portable said he would kill any other award winner if the organisers failed to hand him the award.

In a statement, the organisers condemned the controversial artiste for threatening the lives of fellow nominees.

More woes

Less than 24 hours after the police invitation, in Portable’s car, his driver killed a motorcyclist allegedly due to over speeding.

It happened on a day the singer threw a party to celebrate his second son.

While reacting to the news of the accident, Portable said: “I didn’t kill anyone, but I am pained that the victim died.

“I was at my son’s naming ceremony when the accident occurred.”

However, Portable promised to visit the hospital and reach out to the accident victim’s family.

Since then, the police have failed to act.