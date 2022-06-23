Famous Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has announced engagement to a popular Lagos pastor Blessed Uzochikwa of the Waterbrook Church.

Aside from being a pastor at the WaterBrook Church and The Upperroom, Mr Uzochikwa is also an IT professional.

The Rivers State-born gospel singer and her fiance broke the engagement news on their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday.

Ms Chinwo is a regular guest at the Waterbrook Church, where she ministers alongside other gospel ministers.

The 31-year-old gospel singer shared romantic pictures with her fiance from their engagement shoot; she wrote, “I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed. The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you make the blessing more real. I love you, Sweet.

Mr Uzochikwa also expressed his enthusiasm for starting a new phase with his love.

The renowned Lagos-based celebrity pastor wrote on his Instagram, “I’m THE MAI’mHE LORD SHOWED MERCY! @mercychinwo, thanks for saying YES! I LOVE YOU DEARLY !😍😍😍😍😍 Ecclesiastical 9:9 Live happily with the woman you love through all the meaningless days of life that God has given you under the sun. The wife God gives you is your REWARD for all your earthly toil. #Mercyisblessed,”

Mr Uzochikwa also captioned their pre-wedding pictures as “Mercyisblessed”.

Celebrities like Omawumi, Lala Akindoju, Chigul, Banky W and Jemima Osunde attend his church.

He is also a rights activist who supported the fight against xenophobia in South Africa in 2020.

Meanwhile, Ms Chinwo, who started as an actress, also participated in Nigeria Idol Season 2, where she emerged as the winner in 2012.

In 2013, she landed her first film role in Yvonne Nelson’s film, ‘House of Gold’, where she acted as Lucia, starring alongside Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel and Omawumi, among others

Chioma Jesus, Adesua Etomi, Waje, Obi Cubana, and Banky W have taken to the comment section to congratulate the couple.