Frank Edward, Mercy Chinwo, Gozie Okeke and other famous Nigerian gospel singers held a night of tributes in honour of their late colleague, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

The event was held at the Cathedral Church of Good Shepherd, Independence Layout, in Enugu.

Other gospel singers who attended the concert are Dan Ikeh, Ada Mabaka, Dc Emmanuel, Mr M Revelation and Osinachi’s former music group Glorious Singers.

Osinachi’s children were also in attendance to pay their respects.

The mother-of-four was allegedly repeatedly brutalised by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, which later led to her untimely death.

It was initially reported that the singer died of throat cancer.

Still, shortly after the news of her death went viral, her family and friends lamented that her union with Nr Nwachukwu was a violent one.

The 42-year-old songstress was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

She featured in several popular gospel songs like “Nara Ekele” by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja) and “You no dey use me play” by Emma.

The singer, who shot into the limelight with the hit “Ekwueme“, viewed 72 million times on YouTube, died in an Abuja hospital on April 8.

The concert

During the praise session, Gozie Okeke halted his performance to raise funds for Osinachi’s children.

The ‘Akanchawa’ singer invited friends and colleagues of the late singer to donate money for the children’s upkeep.

Frank Edwards and Mercy Chinwo also joined fans to light candles in memory of Osinachi.

According to the obituary announcements, the late singer will be buried in her father’s compound in Isuochi, Abia state, on Saturday.

Some of her family members also noted that they plan to return the bride price, which her husband paid as part of her marriage rites.

The obituary stated that a night of worship would be held in Abuja on Thursday, while a prayer session would be held in Sochi, Umunoci in Abia state.

Trial

The late singer’s husband, who also doubled as her manager, is being tried at a high court in Abuja.

Mr Nwachukwu is standing trial on a 23-count charge bordering on domestic violence and homicide instituted against him.

The singer’s husband broke down in tears on Tuesday during the court session while his wife’s twin sister Amarachi Ezeh testified against him.

The defendant was accused of being responsible for the death of the late gospel singer.

Osinachi’s twin sister further told the court her sister’s husband tried many times to sow a seed of discord to separate them.

Ms Ezeh, 42, who lives in Enugu, took to the witness box to testify for the prosecution as PW3 in the alleged culpable homicide case against Mr Nwachukwu.

She said: “Pastor Becky Enenche of Dunamis Church, Abuja, intervened before Nwachukwu allowed our mother, Caroline Madu, to visit. He sent our mother out of his house after two weeks

Ezeh shed tears while giving her testimony.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Aderonke Imana, made three oral applications.

The first application prayed the court to rule that persons other than the parties in the matter, the court officials, correctional service staff and the witness’ guardians, should not be allowed in court when it was time for Osinachi’s two children to give their testimonies.

The second application prayed the court to allow the children to give unsworn evidence.