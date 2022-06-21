Barely 24 hours after the Ogun State police command threatened to arrest a controversial Nigerian artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called ‘Portable’, over an alleged threat to life, his driver has reportedly killed a motorcyclist.

Portable’s yet-to-be-known driver, said to be on top speed, allegedly killed the commercial motorcyclist around Ilogbo, Ado – Odo Ota local government area of the state, on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver was said to be running errands for his boss when the accident occurred.

Police react

The state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Mr Opeyemi said the investigation would unravel facts that led to the unfortunate incident.

“The accident occurred at the Ilogbo area in Ogun state, where one of Portable’s aides hit a motorcyclist. The victim did not survive as he died on his way to the hospital.

“We are not sure if the guy in question is (was) drunk or not; we should all wait for the outcome of the investigation. But with this, we are resounding our 48-hour ultimatum given to the hip-pop singer; this request will elapse tomorrow, Wednesday. He will do himself well to be honourable and turn himself in for investigation.”

Portable reacts

Portable denied the allegations of killing a motorcyclist in an accident in Ogun State.

The Zach Zuh coroner clarified this on Tuesday, after his son’s naming ceremony, Opeyemi Oluwa.

The 27-year-old Sango Ota-based singer welcomed another son with his baby mama, Omobewaji Feranmiz, last Tuesday.

Reacting to the news of the accident, Portable said: “I didn’t kill anyone, but I am pained that the victim died.”

The singer noted that he was at his son’s naming ceremony when the accident occurred.

However, Portable promised to visit the hospital and reach out to the accident victim’s family.

More woes

The police on Monday issued a 48-hour ultimatum and threatened to arrest the controversial singer if he refused to report himself to the nearest police station immediately

The command was in response to a viral video wherein Portable ordered a group of youths to beat up a young man at a yet-to-be-identified location in Ogun State.

In the video, the singer said the victim of the attack offended him earlier but he forgave him after several pleas.

Since Portable achieved celebrity status, he has been in the news for several notorious reasons.

Portable recently apologised to Smooth Productions, organisers of popular Nigerian music awards, The Headies, who condemned his outburst concerning the nominations.

In a statement, the organisers condemned the controversial artiste for threatening the lives of fellow nominees.

The fast-rising artist was nominated in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ category alongside Av, Fave, Magixx, and Ugocci.

For the Best Street-Hop Artiste category, he is pitted against Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, Naira Marley, and Goya Menor, among others.