The Ogun State Police Command on Monday threatened to arrest a controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as ‘Portable’ if he refused to report himself to the nearest police station immediately.

The command was in response to a viral video wherein Portable ordered a group of youths to beat up a young man at a yet-to-be-identified location in Ogun State.

In the video, the singer said the victim of the attack offended him earlier but forgave him after several pleas.

The victim came under attack after he allegedly called Portable’s wife, saying, “tell your husband to send all those boys around him away as they are not destined to make it.”

The victim reportedly sustained injuries following the attack.

The police, however, frowned at the development, describing it as “barbaric.”

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, through a statement, ordered the Zaazu crooner to report to the nearest police station or risk being arrested.

Statement

The statement read in part: “The attention of Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media where a famous hip-hop musician Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, the Zazu crooner was seen organising some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him.

“The incident was said to have taken place somewhere within Ogun State about two days ago. Such unruly and violent behaviour is not only barbaric but unbecoming of somebody who is supposed to be a role model for the youths and should not be tolerated.”

The police insist that if Portable’s unruly behaviour is not checked, the same act will send wrong signals to the youths.

Given this, the Command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb, a.k.a Portable, to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun State, failure of which his arrest will be ordered.

“The flagrant display of impunity by portable in the viral video is condemnable, and if not checked, it will send a wrong signal to the youths looking up to him as a role model.

“Jungle justice has no place in our laws, and whoever embarked on it must be made to feel the weight of the law, no matter the status of such a person.”

Antecedents

Since his rise to fame in December 2021, barely a week passed by without Portable making the news headlines for the wrong reasons.

Portable recently apologised to Smooth Productions, organisers of popular Nigerian music awards, The Headies, who condemned his outburst concerning the nominations.

In a statement, the organisers condemned the controversial artiste for threatening the lives of fellow nominees.

The fast-rising artiste is contending for the Best Street-Hop Artiste and Rookie of the Year awards, according to the nomination list.

“Those are my awards; anybody who wins will ask for them to be killed. I will ask them to kill the person. If the organisers give my prize to someone else, they will die,” he said in Yoruba.

“No, go give my award to another person; he goes die o,” Portable had threatened on Instagram.

Reacting to his statement, Smooth Productions made a report to the police as regards the concerning video. The singer was also warned to retract his statement and make a written apology to his colleagues.

Referring to himself as a “madman musician”, Portable noted that he wasn’t fighting with the organisers.

He said: “Headies don nominate “madman” colouring. Streets to take over. So make una give us our award o.

“No vex o, bros. Bros, no vex o. If I fuck up, no be me the first dey fuck up. Plenty of people do dey fuck up. Abeg I want to collect my award.”

He was nominated in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ category alongside Av, Fave, Magixx, and Ugocci.

For the Best Street-Hop Artiste category, he is pitted against Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, Naira Marley, and Goya Menor, among others.