Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti has been given a limited edition of Selmer Paris Alto Supreme 2022 saxophone ahead of his 60th birthday on June 16.

The saxophone commemorates the 100th anniversary of the first Selmer saxophone manufactured in 1922. The saxophone’s body and the keywork are lacquered in matte dark gold, while the design of the gold-plated body-to-bell is reminiscent of the microphones of the 1920s.

The saxophone is valued at over €8000.

The gift was purchased by a committee of family and friends, led by Femi Kuti’s son, Made Kuti, and his sister, Yeni Kuti.

Thrilled, Mr Kuti couldn’t hide his excitement as the saxophone was presented to him by his family on Sunday at the New Afrikan Shrine during the Father & Son: The Experience event.

“This, as far as I am concerned, is bigger than the Grammy. I can’t ask for more,” he said.

The singer said he sensed that his family were planning something but never imagined it was something this huge.

“I felt they were planning something but thought they might surprise me with a cake. I was very shocked when I saw it. I’m very grateful to my family and friends,” he said.

Speaking on the reason for joining in the surprise, Yeni Kuti, aka YK Power, said the family needed to celebrate Femi, who puts others before him and remains hardworking.

Made, his son and a rising Afrobeats star, also corroborated YK Power’s submission, saying he knew his father wanted the saxophone but will not change his old saxophone despite the glitches it has been having in recent times.

He said: “We planned the surprise because we all wanted to do something special for my dad. He constantly goes out of his way for people, does so much self-sacrifice, is very selfless, and always thinking about his family and friends. He’s not a materialistic person. Hence it was tough getting him a gift, but I knew he had been having issues with his saxophone, and he’s also very attached to it.

“He didn’t even believe there was a superior version of the Selmer saxophone until I showed him at the Selmer Alto Supreme 2022. I knew he wanted it, but he said he couldn’t afford it because he had school fees to pay for my brothers and sisters and other responsibilities. That’s why we eventually all agreed on the sax,” Made revealed.

The 26-year-old grandson of late Fela Anikulapo Kuti said he had seen the saxophone in his father’s possession during one of their tours. He saw in his eyes that he wanted the saxophone but would instead put his responsibilities before his wants or needs.

Father and Son: the Experience

On Sunday, history was made when FK Management, an international events company owned by Funke Kuti, staged a breath-taking Afrobeat concert tagged Father & Son “The Experience.”

The event, co-headlined by Femi and his son, left several celebrities and attendees breathless and in awe.

The five-hour event was hosted by popular MC and comedian Omo Baba 1; the concert also had performances by Olusegun and his Afrobeat band.

The event, which lasted five hours, was a perfect avenue to surprise Femi with a rare saxophone as a birthday gift before he embarks on his 7-week American tour.

Speaking on the first co-headlined show with his father, Made said: “We have always wanted to have a proper show together performing with both our bands, The Positive Force and The Movement.”

“A show where it will be music on our terms, where we can play the music that we want, not any event but one for the family and the family. Also, to give our fans and regular callers at Shrine the best of both of us, we are travelling for a seven-week American tour.”

