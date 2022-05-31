Fast-growing Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, is set to receive her second platinum U.S Certificate.

On Monday, the 26-year-old Lagos State-born songstress earned her double platinum after American rapper Future took to Twitter to clarify the Nigerian artist’s credit on the album.

He wrote: “Even though ‘Wait For U’ is a sample and not an original recording, I still put Featuring @temsbaby if weren’t familiar with her work. Thank you, Tems.”

Future featured Tems and Drake on the track released on May 3. It is the second single from Future’s ninth studio album, ‘II Never Liked You’.

Tems, who featured on the single alongside Canadian rapper Drake, will receive her second U.S. certification in one year of her career.

In the United States, platinum certification means that an album has sold 1 million copies or that a single has sold 2 million copies.

Tems received her first Platinum plaque in October 2021 when ‘Essence’ crossed the one million sales mark.

After gaining international recognition and a Grammy nomination for “Essence”, Tems has been featured on the albums of global superstars like Drake and Future.

With her second platinum plaque, Tems will be joining Wizkid as the only other Nigerian artiste with two U.S. platinum plaques.

Wizkid achieved the feat by featuring on Drake’s global hit ‘One Dance’ and his smash international hit ‘Essence’ featuring Tems.

Statistics

According to Chart Data, the track has now added another 500,000 streams to its name, soon to earn its platinum RIAA certification with over 1 million units moved.

It’s also maintained its achievement as the fastest collaboration of the year to reach this milestone, as well.

.@1future, @Drake and @temsbaby's "WAIT FOR U" has now sold over 1 million units in the US. It's the fastest 2022 collaboration to reach this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) May 29, 2022

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023