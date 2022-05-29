Joseph Ameh, the ex-husband of famous Nigerian dancer Kafayat Oluwatoyin better known as Kaffy, has denied sleeping with her best friend.

This is the first time the father-of-two would speak about their divorce or react to his estranged wife’s claims.

The union, which was contracted on June 2, 2012, lasted for nine years.

Kaffy, in an interview with a media personality Chude Jideonwo, claimed her husband cheated on her with her best friend, and she started healing when she stopped sleeping with him.

Kaffy said she was celibate for three years before her marriage crashed.

Reacting to his estranged wife’s allegations, Mr Ameh, in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, refuted claims from his wife that he slept with her best friend.

The celebrity drummer acknowledged his mistakes and said he had decided to move on.

His statement: “I made many silly mistakes in my life and marriage. I take full responsibility for all my foolishness with absolutely no excuses. However, I never slept with your best friend or close pals- neither have I ever been violent towards you, contrary to the narratives flying around me.”

“Anyway, It has been a year since the marriage officially ended. I’ve tried to move on, and I do advise you to do the same too. I wish all the very best to both of us as we move on maturely.

“The end of our marriage should not be the end of our lives. This is the first and last time I will speak on this subject.”

Lessons

Although the couple is successful in their own right, Kaffy said the divorce gave both of them a chance to grow.

Kaffy said she doesn’t blame herself or her husband for the divorce after nine years.

According to her, the divorce would help them become better and more incredible people, and it would help them achieve their assignment, which they believed was given to them.

Mr Ameh, a businessman, was once a drummer for P-Square a few years ago.

