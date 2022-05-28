Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti and his first son Made have teamed up for a joint show tagged Father & Son: The Experience.

‘Father & Son: The Experience’ is the first concert co-headlined by Femi and Made.

This is coming many weeks after the father and son’s Grammy nomination experience for their joint album, Legacy+.

According to FK Management, the company behind the show, both father and son, are gearing up for the joint concert with a promise to leave fans asking for more.

“It has become a regular feature in recent times to see a feature of Made on a Femi Kuti set whilst the latter is on tour, and Femi has also featured in all Made’s concerts in and outside the New Afrika Shrine. This concert will be their first co-headlined show since their joint Grammy Nominations. A show that seeks to bring to the home of Afrobeat the old and the newly converted followers of Afrobeat,” Funke Kuti, CEwillent, said in a Newf chat.

Kuti quickly revealed that the concert would be held at the New Afrikan Shrine on June 5, 2022.

Omorinmade Kuti is the grandson of Afrobeat legend Olufela Anikulapo Kuti, while his father, Femi, is the first son of the late Afrobeat legend.

Made has been performing alongside his father since he was a young boy but began featuring at his father’s performances after completing his education at Trinity Laban Conservatoire, London.

He has gone ahead to release his debut album, ‘For(e)word’ in February 2021 alongside his father’s ‘Stop the Hate’ album to make up the Grammy-nominated album, Legacy+

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023