On Tuesday, a veteran musician, Friday Igwe, popularly known as “Baba Fryo”, said his new single titled “Show Love” would be released before the year ends.

The singer, who disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said he had been off the music scene for 20 years.

“I have been away from the music scene for 20 years now, but I came back in 2021 with the release of a single, “Dey Your Dey” I am trying to follow up with another single now “, Show Love”.

“Dey Your Dey,” tells individuals to desist from being sycophants, parasitic or hypocritical, but ensure to present their true identity and behaviour,” he said.

Inspiration

Considering the spate of killings and activities of bandits and terrorists, he said it was high time Nigerians understood the power of love.

He said his new single would enlighten Nigerians on the essence of exhibiting love to one another.

“I will be releasing my new single before the end of the year, and I want to make Nigerians realise that we need to cultivate the habit of showing love to one another even with the cases of increased killings in the country.

“The situation in the country is terrible. We need to preach love more often. If the bandits and terrorists can show love, there would be no problem in the society,” he said.

The singer also described his music as Afro-reggae-beats, a fusion of Afrobeats and Reggae music.

He said he was aspiring to be like the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and Bob Marley, known as freedom fighters.

Fondly remembered for his eye patch, Baba Fryo was the Denge Pose master that ruled the airwaves in the 1990s.

His song, “Dem go dey pose”, was sung with gusto by both the young and old.

Straight from the ghetto of Ajegunle, Lagos, Baba Fryo had the right attitude for his kind of music.

(NAN)

