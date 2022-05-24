There are no words to describe how the entire nation felt upon receiving news of the death of the legendary Nigerian musician Sonny Okosun on May 24, 2004.

Widely known for his immense contribution to the Nigerian music scene in the ’70s and ’80s, the “Which way Nigeria” singer passed away exactly 14 years ago today.

Mr Okosun died of colon cancer at the Howard university hospital, Washington DC, USA.

The musician who sang some of Africa’s greatest protest anthems died at 61.

Before his passing, there was a noticeable change in the singer’s weight as many people speculated he was having some health issues.

Many people assumed he had contracted the HIV/AIDS disease, which he dismissed when he said the reason for his weight loss was due to a diet drug prescribed by his doctor.

The late singer’s family were also not fully informed of the nature of his illness as he told them he had diabetes. He discovered that he had colon cancer when he later travelled to America for a medical check-up.

To this very day, hardly can the musician’s name not be mentioned when listing musical activists that paved the way for socio-political justice in Africa.

In addition to his musical talents, Okosun was also a freedom fighter whose numerous hit singles such as ‘Orimolade’, ‘Holy War’, ‘Fire In Soweto’, ‘African Soldier’, and ‘Wind Of Change changed the political narrative in African countries and the world at large.

On this particular day, PREMIUM TIMES remembers the life of an icon whose works would continue to inspire generations for several decades to come.

Before he became a legend.

As with every great musician, Okosun had humble beginnings. Born in Enugu, Nigeria, on January 1, 1947, the singer spent most of his childhood living with his grandmother at Ibore, near Irrua in Edo State.

He later moved to Enugu to live with his parents for his early education at St’s Brigid’s School, Asata, Enugu. He proceeded to enrol at a government trade centre in Enugu but left before completing his studies.

With the hope of pursuing a career in entertainment, he journeyed into the busy streets of Lagos. Upon arriving, he took lessons at a drama school in Surulere but left for Enugu after a few months.

Musical career

Drawing inspiration from artists like Elvis Presley and the Beatles, Mr Okosun ventured into the Nigerian music scene.

Having mastered the art of playing the guitar, he joined the postmen, a British cover band, in 1964 before his first visit to London as a part of a theatre group.

Following his parents’ settlement in Lagos, he became the late Victor Uwaifo’s Melody Maestros band in 1969. An integral part of the group, he served as the band’s second guitarist.

During his time with Uwaifo, there was something distinct about the sound he played, notably how he experimented with blending African and rock rhythms.

His departure from the group led him to start a band in 1974 whose initial name was Paperback Limited but changed to Ozzidi. The band became a success, releasing several singles that won the hearts of many Nigeria.

With a strong highlife rhythm, the band had Okosun take up the role of lead vocalist, leading to the release of their albums, ‘Ozzidi’, ‘Living Music’, and ‘Ozzidi for sale’.

The band later disbanded in 1974, and the music legend pursued a solo career, rising to stardom with his single, “Help.” He released albums such as ‘Papa’s Land’ and ‘Holy Wars, ‘Sonny Okosun Live in Varadero’, ‘Mother and Child’, ‘Which Way Nigeria?’,’ Revolution II’, ‘Africa Now or Never’, ‘Togetherness’ and ‘African Soldiers’.

In 1993, the singer ventured into gospel music. He released the gospel centric album ‘Songs of Praise’, ‘ Revival’, ‘The Ultimate Collection’, and ‘Celebrate! & Worship in Caribbean Rhythms’, ‘Be Glorified’, and ‘The Glory of God’. He also started the house of prayer ministry, a Christian church.

Awards and achievement

To say Okosun is one of Nigeria’s top 10 greatest artists is not an understatement.

Due to the success of his songs, he won over 30 awards during his lifetime and performed at global and local music concerts.

He was also the first Nigerian to win an EMI award in 1974. Adding to his bag of achievements is that he was the only Nigerian artist to accompany the late MKO Abiola on his nationwide political campaign.

Collaboration was no stranger to this legend as his songs featured the talents of Eddy Grant, Peter Tosh, Jimmy Cliff, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Harry Bellafonte, Sunny Ade and Victor Uwaifo.

Legacy

An outstanding quality Okosun possessed was his ability to speak and sing in different languages. A rarity among his colleagues, the skill gave his songs a unique feel and set the pace for upcoming singers.

The singer is also known for his contribution to activism in Nigeria and other African states like South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, among many others. Through his songs, notably “Fire in Soweto,” he campaigned for independence, majority rule, and the end of apartheid in South Africa.

In our hearts, Okosun wasn’t just a musical legend. And he was also a father figure in the Nigerian music scene, a hero and a freedom fighter.

