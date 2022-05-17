On Thursday, the U.S. Mission Nigeria hosted a reception to honour the 15th Annual Headies Music Awards, holding for the first time in Atlanta later this year.

The 2022 HEADIES will hold on September 4, 2022, at the COBB Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, USA.

It marks the first time that the Headies Award, formerly known as the Hip Hop World Awards, will hold outside Nigeria since its inception in 2006.

Guests at the reception held at the U.S. Consul General’s Lagos residence included music industry representatives and a cohort of Nigeria’s key business, political, media and cultural leaders.

Delivering remarks at the event, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard applauded the growing ties between the two countries in the creative industry.

She explained that the choice of Atlanta to host the Headies symbolises the growing relationship between the music industries in the United States and Nigeria and the increasing popularity of Nigerian music in the United States.

The ambassador also said the U.S. government is committed to strengthening the burgeoning U.S.-Nigeria cultural ties through music, arts, film, cultural heritage, and professional and educational exchanges.

“This year’s Headies awards will highlight the growing U.S.-Nigeria ties and the vast potential of Nigerian musicians as cultural exporters to the African continent and beyond,” she said.

Ms Leonard noted that cultural exchange advances U.S.-Nigeria strategic partnership by forging lasting ties between American and Nigerian artists and shining a spotlight on the vibrant creative community in Nigeria and the United States.

“The U.S. government has long recognised the role of music in diplomacy, with its emphasis on free expression, improvisation, and democratic and collaborative teamwork. Sharing music is one of the best ways to find common ground with people on an exchange program. The appeal of music is truly universal,” she added.

In his welcoming remarks, Acting U.S. Consul General, Brandon Hudspeth, noted that cultural and artistic exchanges are just one way the United States partners with the people and government of Nigeria.

“We continue to explore innovative ways to foster valuable people-to-people connections between our two countries,” Hudspeth said. “The U.S. Mission is honoured to partner with the Headies. This year’s Headies Awards will highlight the Nigerian music industry’s creativity and growing global reach.”

Why Atlanta?

Because Atlanta is home to prominent hip-hop, R&B artistes and record labels, the award organisers said the city is crucial for hosting the awards.

The Executive Producer of the Headies Music Awards, Ayo Animashaun, noted that it’s the first year the Headies will be held outside Nigeria.

“The Headies recognises outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry. Our goal is to continue supporting talent development and nurture innovation in the music industry,” Mr Animashaun added.

This year, a new category celebrating music executives will also be included in the Headies.

The award categories include Headies Hall of Fame, Hip Hop World Revelation of the Year, Viewer’s Choice, Album of the Year, African Artiste Recognition, Special Recognition Award, Music Executive of the Year, Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Next Rated.

Other categories are Artiste of the Year, Recording of the Year, Best Street Hop Artiste, Best Alternative Song, Lyricist on the Roll, Producer of the Year, Best Rap Album, and Best R&B Album.

Also included in the categories are Best Alternate Album, Best Afrobeat/Pop Single, Best Afrobeat/Pop Album, Songwriter of the Year, Best Vocal Performance (Male), Best Vocal Performance (Female), Best Music Video, and Best R&B Single.

Others are Best Collaboration, Best Rap Single, Best African Collaboration, Best International Collaboration, African Artiste of the Year, and International Artiste.

The award recognises outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

