On Monday, Stephanie Otobo, a Canada-based Nigerian singer, who once accused a famous preacher, Johnson Suleman, of infidelity and abuse, released a diss track, ‘Apostle’, dedicated to him.

Ms Otobo, whom the fiery cleric accused of blackmail, a threat to life, conspiracy, and intent to steal from him in 2017, resumed her damning accusations backed with what she described as receipts.

The dancehall singer, whose stage name is Stephanie D’ocean, also released a photo she claimed was the pastor’s ‘genitals’ on a Twitter thread and said he planned to have her killed.

She also challenged him to come forward and debunk her claims while threatening to release a video.

Her tweet read: “If these screenshots were fake, how did I get his pics that aren’t public in the first place, and how come I’m the first to release this kind of pics of him? He has changed his hairstyle twice since I came out to speak up with receipts. He has done a lot to appear different.

“Some people kept wondering why I came out exposing Apostle Johnson Suleman and why I haven’t let go ever since. The truth is that I never planned to. He pushed me to the wall, and the only way I could fight back was to cry out and make everything known—the devil smile.

“Apostle Johnson Suleman tried using police to shut me up because I visited Nigeria to feature Timaya in a song. I already paid Clarence Peters for the song’s visuals before oga arrested me cos I refused to obey him to go back to Canada. He wanted me to amount to nothing.

“He did everything to stop my music career. He was scared that I’ll be influential. He even poisoned me, paid my friends to set me up and bribed some members of my family to assassinate me. He lured me to come to make a false confession at his church in Auchi that I lied against him’’.

Mr Suleman has since denied having a relationship with Miss Otobo.

His spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, claimed the pastor never met Ms Otobo in person nor promised to marry her.

History

Ms Otobo alleged at a news briefing in Lagos in 2017 that apart from frolicking with the pastor in Lagos, she had sex escapades with him in the United States and Italy.

At the event, Otobo, who answered questions from journalists, shared details of what she alleged were Mr Suleman’s sex appetite, sleeping habits, how they arranged their meetings and the payments she received.

In a letter to the Lagos State Police Commissioner in February 2017, she accused Mr Suleman of illegal procurement of abortion, a threat to life, and attempted murder.

Ms Otobo’s petition came days after she told journalists at a press conference that her relationship with Mr Suleman ended after the preacher began to insist he wanted a sexual activity that involved a threesome.

She, however, made a u-turn saying “very strong and powerful politicians and pastors” paid her to defame him.

She was later arraigned alongside her associate, Wisdom Godstime, before Magistrate Kikelomo Bukola-Ayeye of the Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police had while seeking a remand order, accused the duo of “terrorism”.

The judge ruled that the police lacked substantial evidence to support the claims.

The prosecutor, accusing the suspects of blackmail, added that they “unlawfully demanded that the pastor make an immediate payment of $1million to Otobo or else she would call a press conference and accuse him of committing adultery with her after that kill him’’.

Controversies

Mr Suleman is no stranger to controversies. In August 2021, a Nollywood movie actress, Chioma Ifemeludike, alleged they had sex twice.

Ms Ifemeludike, in a video on her Instagram page, claimed that she slept with the fiery apostle twice, and he paid her over N500,000.

She claimed her colleague, actress, Linda Clems, hooked her up with the pastor.

She also noted that during their second encounter, she recognised him because they exchanged numbers during the first romp and communicated after that.

