The journey to the finale continued on Sunday with an unexpected twist. The eviction that usually happens at the end of every show started at the beginning of this week’s live show.

Sadly, fans had to say goodbye to the soft-spoken Debby. However, there was a little surprise to soften the blow. Famous Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince Zamani, was named a guest judge alongside the judges- Obi Asika, Simi, and D’banj.

The theme was Showstopper, and all the contestants delivered on it. David Operah once again opened the night with his performance of Burna Boy’s Wonderful, and it was the first of many show-stopping performances.

Next up was Banty, and she delivered the second exciting performance of the night with her rendition of Bruno Mars’s Finesse. The judges had only positive reviews of her version.

Zadok had the audience and the judges excited with his performance of Whitney Houston’s classic song, I Want To Dance With Somebody. D’banj and Iceprince commented on how good he was at performing. D’banj also mentioned that Michael Bolton posted Zadok’s performance of one of the legend’s songs, Please Forgive Me, on his Instagram story the week before.

Progress left everyone stunned with his rendition of Bang Bang, a song by Ariana Grande, Jessie J, and Nicki Minaj. The judges were blown away by his vocals. According to Simi, it was a fantastic performance of the feminine song. He killed the rap, slewd’ the dance, and bodied the vocals. Fans couldn’t get enough of his sound.

Jordan’s rendition of Titanium by David Guetta feat Sia had Obi Asika wondering how he kept hitting notes nobody thought he could.

End of the journey

Faith sang the night’s second Nigerian song, Tiwa Savage’s Koroba, which had everyone, including the judges, wondering if Tiwa Savage herself had replaced the competitor to do her performance. Simi commented on how the contestant kept impressing her with the quality of her voice.

Itohan was the last contestant of the night, and she delivered a mind-blowing performance of Rihanna’s Only Girl (In The World) in her silver metallic clothing. Her performance, particularly her vocals, wowed all of the judges.

Although it was the end of her Nigerian Idol journey, Debby closed the night with a standing ovation for her performance of Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance.

The Nigerian Idol live shows continue this weekend. Fans can vote for their favourite contestants, as the power to determine who stays and leaves is solely in their hands.

Voting is open now and will close at 9 pm on Thursday. Viewers can vote via the Africa Magic website, mobile site, and MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

Nigerian Idol season 7 is sponsored by Biggi Drinks and Binance Africa.