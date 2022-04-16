A fast-rising American-based Nigerian singer, Love Osemenkhian, better known as JT, has released his sophomore extended play titled ‘Love & Afrobeat’.

This is coming after his debut EP titled ‘Afrobeat Kulture’ was released in 2020.

Some of the hit songs from his debut Ep are ‘Afro Girl’, ‘ Mama’ and ‘Shito’.

The 26-year-old singer is a graduate of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State.

He is, however, a Real Estate developer and a lover of football who migrated to the United States in 2016.

Inspirations

Sharing the inspiration behind his latest EP, JT said that the pandemic inspired the EP ‘Love & Afrobeat’.

He said, “I wrote some of the tracks on the EP when the pandemic was chronic and severe. There was absolutely nothing to do during the stay-at-home period and midnight curfew, so I started writing songs and then I called some of the featured artists on the EP to drop their verses.”

JT said he decided to name the body of work ‘Love & Afrobeat’ because of the challenges the world experienced at the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said, ” I wanted to use my EP to preach and drive love into the hearts of those who had experienced pains and let them know that my sounds can take away that pain, and they are not alone in this pandemic. ”

The EP was just a way for me to reach out to the world and heal it from the pains the pandemic had caused in my quota,” he said.

JT highlighted that the project took him over a year to record.

He said, “It took me a year plus to record this project, and I also have more tracks that didn’t make it to the EP. But, the song that meant a lot to me was the track ‘Abena’. When Singah dropped his verse, I fell in love with the song, and my whole heart was on it, and during that period, I was in a happy mood”.

With the current over-saturated Nigerian music space and the number of projects released, JT is confident lovers of Afrobeats will accept his EP.

The singer also revealed that he would be dropping some singles with some established A and B list artistes and some visuals soon.