Many things stand-out the professional Nigerian-Hungarian disc jockey from his peers. Mere looking at Soseneyayi Amar-Aigbe, who is best known as DJ Sose, the first thing that captivates your attention is the face tattoo that runs through the left part of his face.

The artistically-designed tattoo is no accident. DJ Sose revealed the story behind his face tattoo in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES at an event held in Lekki, Lagos State.

He said: ‘‘Tattoo represents branding as a DJ. DJs didn’t have branding, so we could only recognise one person, DJ Jimmy Jatt. So then we thought of branding to differentiate one DJ from another.

“I came as a Tattoo face DJ, DJ Sniffof came as the ‘cap DJ’, DJ Xclusive came as a fine boy DJ, DJ Obi came as the Clean cut with the beard gang, aka Guinness book of record most extended play DJ, the central idea was everybody needs some sorts of Identity for people to associate with them.”

Like many who are curious about the nature of the tattoo, our correspondent inquired if the tattoo was permanent or temporary.

“I wake up in the morning, and I have it on my face, and when I go to bed, it is still on my face, so I assume that it is permanent,” he said.

DJ Sose had his traditional wedding on May 3, 2018. He married the love of his life, Olamide.

There have been arguments on social media about whether he removed the tattoos or probably used a concealer to hide them.

Some people in the know believe his tattoos were not permanent ones as he kept changing the pattern at will.

Career

The Oyo-born DJ noted that he started his DJ career as a hubby in 1998 and turned it into a full-time profession in 2007.

He was one of the judges in the Nigerian Idol in 2021, alongside Obi Asika and Sheyi Shay.

Speaking about his musical experiences, DJ Sose said music had been an integral part of his life since childhood.

“I didn’t start DJ because of money, and I didn’t start DJ because of fame or money. I started DJ because of my love for music,” he said.