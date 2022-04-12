After reviewing hundreds of entries of prospective talents contending for the ‘Quickteller Barz and Notes’ music talent show, the top six finalists were presented to the media at an event in Lagos over the weekend.

The chosen participants include Okechukwu Chiamaka Lovette, Ann Nankling Damar, Martins Asogwa, Emmanuel Elijah, Prince Macaulay-Smith, and Bobby Phillip Eze.

Celebrity singer and songwriter Omawumi Megbele and Celebrity producer Gospel Obi (GospelOnDeBeatz) were the panel members that selected the top six finalists.

The contestants, who have now successfully scaled through the adjudication process, were judged based on originality, vocals, writing skills, creativity, flexibility, willingness to evolve, and the ability to leverage value.

While introducing the finalists, Priscilla Iyari, Brand Manager, Quickteller, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, Interswitch, stated that this was a keenly contested competition among the talents as there were over 200 entries from young and creative songwriters across Nigeria, shortlisted to 20, and then to the top and final six.

Next stage

Speaking further, she said the finalists would be transitioning into the production camp, where seasoned players in the music business will shape their music careers.

These players include celebrity DJ Kaywise and famous music producers such as Speroachbeatz, Yung Willis, Rexxiepondabeat, Gospelondebeatz, and P Prime.

To guide these artists, useful insights into the music business will be delivered by established Producers, On-Air-Personalities, DJsandas other celebrity music artistes.

Talents will also be recipients of lessons in career sustenance, and how best to create value out of their nascent individual brands.

Speaking on the idea, the Group Head, Brands & Communications, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, Interswitch, Tomijogun Ogunlesi, noted that the Quickteller Barz and Notes show was carved out of a digital payment platform’s connection to the Nigerian creative space.

He said: “We are thrilled to have made this show a reality. It was conceived from our deep-rooted love for Nigeria’s creative scene, which has informed our decision to seek avenues to provide the needed support, ensuring that these creatives get a platform to showcase them to the world.

“We firmly believe that Quickteller Barz and Notes will set the stage for all aspiring artiste looking to explore their passion for music. Our goal, with the show, is to develop all-rounded talented artists; from songwriting to music production to personal branding.”

He added that Nigerians can also follow their journey by following the show on Facebook and YouTube, which will stream for five weeks.

Each participant will have their original music produced and promoted on their behalf by Quickteller, and ultimately get a boost to give them the visibility and leverage required to make them international sensations.