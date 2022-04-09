The famous Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, is dead.

The singer, who shot into the limelight with the hit, “Ekwueme”, which she sang alongside Prospa Ochimana, died on Friday night in an Abuja hospital.

Her family has not stated the cause of her death.

She was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

She featured in several popular gospel songs like “Nara Ekele” by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja), “Ekwueme” by Prospa Ochimana, and “You no dey use me play” by Emma.

Her last song, Ikem (God of Power) was released in November 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, and four children.

She was the twin sister of Amarachi Grace Eze, who is also a famous gospel singer.