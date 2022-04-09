The famous Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, is dead.
The singer, who shot into the limelight with the hit, “Ekwueme”, which she sang alongside Prospa Ochimana, died on Friday night in an Abuja hospital.
Her family has not stated the cause of her death.
She was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.
She featured in several popular gospel songs like “Nara Ekele” by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja), “Ekwueme” by Prospa Ochimana, and “You no dey use me play” by Emma.
READ ALSO: Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Chinedu Nwadike, is dead
Her last song, Ikem (God of Power) was released in November 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, and four children.
She was the twin sister of Amarachi Grace Eze, who is also a famous gospel singer.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To place an advert here . Call Damola - +2348170247220
JOIN THE CONVERSATION