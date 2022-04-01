Nigerian music superstar, David ‘Davido‘ Adeleke, has been featured on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack released on Friday.

The singer was featured alongside American star Trinidad Cardona and Qatari sensation Aisha ahead of Friday’s final draw for the tournament.

The popular Qatar filmmaker, Ahmed Al Baker, directed the video.

The track, Hayya Hayya (Better Together) , is the first single of the multi-song FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack.

FIFA, on it’s website, said the uplifting track draws on R&B and reggae influences and will play a central role in Friday’s final draw for the tournament.

It is the first time that the tournament’s soundtrack will feature a multi-song collection, with international artistes showcasing diverse musical genres that span the world, setting the tone for a truly global celebration.

Pleased to have featured and worked on the official @fifaworldcup Qatar 2022 song with @redone @trinidad @aishaofcl ❤️⚽️! Naija no make am but… NAIJA STILL MAKE AM! 🇳🇬 #fifaworldcupqatar2022 pic.twitter.com/Ts4GXkzL3u — Davido (@davido) April 1, 2022

Why Davido?

Justifying the choice of the artistes, FIFA said the idea is to “Connect with audiences worldwide through the shared passions of football and music.”

They added: “The entertainment strategy was conceived to create innovative and meaningful connections between football fans, music enthusiasts, players, artists, and the game and songs they all love.

“The combination of breakthrough US star Trinidad Cardona, Afrobeats icon Davido and Qatari sensation Aisha captures the spirit of the FIFA World Cup™ and the FIFA Sound strategy by bringing together inspiration from across the globe.”

Reacting to the single, FIFA Chief Commercial Office, Kay Madati , also added: “By bringing together voices from the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East, this song symbolises how music – and football – can unite the world.

“As part of FIFA’s revamped music strategy, the multi-song soundtrack will bring passionate fans closer to the spirit of the FIFA World Cup like never before.”

The track’s debut public performance will take place on Friday night in front of a worldwide audience of football fans, who will tune in from around the globe to follow the highly anticipated draw starting at 19:00 local time, FIFA said.