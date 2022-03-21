Anyone who knew the incredibly talented singer Olumuyiwa Osinuga, aka Nomoreloss, or listened to his music in his 17-year career, would agree that the unassuming singer was one of Nigeria’s finest.

Sad how it seems like yesterday, precisely six years ago, when Nigerians mourned the death of an incredibly talented artist, Olumuyiwa Osinuga, who was popularly known as Nomoreloss.

The thirty-nine-year-old multi-talented artiste whose voice filled our speakers and screens with hit songs, “Iyawo Asiko” and “Let them say”, died at an undisclosed hospital in Ikeja, Lagos state after battling an ailment.

He was discharged and recuperating before his demise on March 21, 2016.

The ailment had taken him off the entertainment scene for a while, but not before releasing a new album titled “Beautiful Things” to announce his return to mainstream music in June 2015.

His untimely demise took the entertainment industry and the entire country by surprise.

However, this did not stop many fans and celebrities like Weird MC and Rugged Man from penning emotional tributes on social media platforms and sending their condolences and support to his entire family.

Beyond his music prowess, Normoreloss will forever be remembered for championing the fundraising campaign to save O.J.B. Jezreel’s life when he was down with a kidney problem in 2013 and for penning Jaywon’s monster hit, ‘This Year’ (Odun Yi) in 2012.

On this particular day, PREMIUM TIMES celebrates the life and times of the late singer and celebrates his impact on the world through music.

Humble beginnings

Born in Lagos State, Nigeria, during the 70s’, the adored musician attended A.D.A.R.O. International school, Victoria Island, for his primary and secondary education.

He acquired a tertiary degree, studying economics at the Ogun State University, now Olabisi Onabanjo University.

Nomoreloss’s interest in music made him study the basics from a foremost Nigerian instrumentalist and jazz saxophonist, Kunle Ajayi.

Career

The year 1999 saw the introduction of a gem to the music industry. Nomoreloss released his first single titled “Kilode” from his first album.

Inspired by Orlando Owoh’s Iyawo Olele and armed with a beautiful voice, he created a national sensation in 2003 with a timeless single, “Iyawo Asiko.”

While many people might argue that Iyawo Asiko was what launched him into the public consciousness, remember that he once featured in Ruggedman’s 2002 classic cut, “Ehen”.

Nomoreloss proved he was a musical force to reckon with the release of “Ololufe” from his second album in 2004 and the song that earned him a top position on the Nigerian music chart, “Let Dem say” in 2005.

Tragedy struck in 2006 with the death of his mother, causing him to take a seven-year break before making a comeback in 2013.

It’s impossible to talk about Nomoreloss’ legacy without how he contributed to his colleague, Jaywon’s career when he wrote the lyrics of his (Jaywon’s) song “This year” (Odun Yi)in 2012.

He released a few singles and two albums in 2014 and 2015, titled Standing (Then and Now) and Grass to Grace.

Man of many talents

In addition to being a musician, Nomoreloss was a stand-up comedian, Master of ceremony (MC), musical video director, and television host.

He also produced numerous music and television programs, earning him the project coordinator and producer for the video CD of rapper Rugged Man’s controversial album, “Thy Kingdom Come”.

Some of his directorial credits include the music videos for such artistes as Lexy Doo, Jagunlabi, Jah Borne, Cimion, the gospel sensation Folake Umosen.

Brother’s keeper

During his health crisis, don’t think we can forget the compassion and support Nomoreloss showed to Babatunde Okungbowa (AKA OJB Jezreel).

Advertisements



During O.J.B.’s battle with kidney problems that made him rally for financial support to get a transplant, Nomoreloss passionately campaigned to get the money needed for the surgery.

He was the chairperson of the O.J.B. donation committee set up to oversee activities relating to the donation. With his help, they achieved the $100,000 target.

After a relapse, O.J.B. eventually underwent a kidney transplant but sadly passed away on June 14, 2016. Before Nomoreloss passed on, he worked on a talent hunt to raise aspiring musicians yearly, alongside O.J.B. Unfortunately, the project never saw the light of day as they died in the same year.

Recognition

The Award for Musical Excellence in Nigeria {A.M.E.N.} had Nomoreloss nominated for the following categories; Best Male Vocalist, Song of The Year, Best New Act, And Best Act Solo.

Legacy

Nomoreloss married a popular radio presenter, Phoenix Osinuga, in 2008 and welcomed their daughter in 2011.

Sadly, his wife passed away four years after his death in July 2020 after a protracted battle with fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia is a disorder characterised by widespread musculoskeletal pain. It is accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues.

However, he is survived by his beautiful daughter, Morayo Osinuga, and other extended family members.

Nomoreloss would forever remain relevant in Nigerian music history for coining the “New High-Life genre, giving some of his colleagues a launchpad to success and his compassion for humankind.