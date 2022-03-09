If the auditions were tough, theatre week proved to be more challenging. For Theatre Week, 25 people were asked to go home following the first eviction round, with the remaining 50 proceeding to the second round.

The contestants were paired and asked to select a song to practise for 24 hours for the second round.

Here, they put their ability to perform excellently in a duet to the test. However, some contestants complained about their partner and their inability to work together from the pairing.

One of the contestants who complained was Jitey; she expressed concern about her inability to blend well with her partner. However, she admitted that they were both excellent singers individually but not together.

Precious and Chisom were the first pair to perform. They chose ‘Sinner’ by Adekunle Gold and Lucky Daye and practiced with a voice coach, Malie Kelly.

In front of the judges, Obi Asika, D’banj, and Simi, the duo gave a fantastic performance that received a commendation. However, Simi chided Chisom for being nervous and not looking at them.

Overall, the judges commended their ability to deliver a good performance and gave them a pass to the next round.

Chris and Isioma proceeded to the next round after delivering a superb performance in front of the judges.

Azuka and Kelvin were next, but their performances didnt impress the judges. They failed to work well as a team, which showed how they sang. After a string of duets that impressed the judges, the duo was the first to be asked to leave.

La Mood and Collins also struggled to convince the judges of their ability to work together. However, the judges were impressed with Collins, and he got to move to the next round. La Mood, however, who had complained about her partner’s mood affecting her, was asked to leave.

Progress and Debby sang ‘You are the Reason.’ Despite Debby being under the weather, the judges complimented their chemistry. Both, as a result, pass to the next round.

Remii and Ochiora combined with singing ‘Jealous’ by Labrinth and did an excellent job with it. Both of them played the guitar and blended well with ease earning high praise from the judges. As a result, both got a pass to the next round.

Itohan and Jordan were a perfect match as the judges stood up to applaud the performance after they sang. Simi urged them not to stop singing and said she hoped they would continue to do well. Their duet was one of the best for the night, and they got a pass to the next round.

Goodbyes

Eyo and Ikemefuna did not go to the next round as their performance did not impress the judges. The judges said they did not perform well as it seemed they just wanted to be done with the performance without enjoying it.

Wisdom and Banti sang ‘Comforter’s Song’ by Jeremiah Gyang and Asa. But, according to the judges, only one of them brought all the energy to the stage. So Banti moved to the next round, but Wisdom did not meet the judges’ expectations.

Joel and Mathew struggled while practising for their duet, and it seemed like they would not do well on stage. The judges noted that they did not ‘gel well.’ Despite that, they did enough to convince the judges and moved to the next round.

Abigail and Gerald were the last pair to perform in the first round of theatre week, and they delivered an eye-catching performance that wowed the judges. They closed the curtain with a beautiful duet that earned both of them a pass to the next round.

Meanwhile, the organisers have revealed that N100 million prizes are up for grabs in the seventh season, which premiered on February 6.

They include a record deal, brand new SUV, cash prizes, and other prizes from the headline sponsor, Bigi.

Follow the seventh season of Nigerian Idol with new episodes every Sunday on AM Showcase (DStv channel 151), AM Urban (DStv channel 153 & GOtv Supa channel 6), and AM Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) from 7 PM.

You can also catch all the auditions from day one and the behind-the-scenes episode on Nigerian Idol extra, airing daily (DStv channel 197 and GOtv channel 29).

Visit www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol and follow the official Nigerian Idol handle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more updates.

Bigi and Binance are the sponsors of the Nigerian Idol season seven.

