The search for more golden ticket holders continued on the latest episode of the Nigerian Idol auditions, which aired on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family.

For the next round of auditions, Afrojazz singer Yinka Davies joined Obi Asika and D’banj as a guest judge on the show, which is sponsored by Binance and Bigi.

Yinka Davies is a singer, dancer, painter and actor who has been a prominent part of the Nigerian entertainment industry for three decades.

She is also one of the longest-serving judges in the history of Nigerian Idol. She started her judging duties when the show launched in 2010 and stayed on for another four seasons.

Contestants on the episode trooped in excitedly and ready to impress the judges, however not all were able to achieve this.

Osemeke’s performance of Lady Gaga’s ‘You and I’ fell short of the judges’ standard, as he was visibly off-key throughout his performance.

Omawunmi advised him to work on his vocal control, although the judges could not deny that he looked good in his outfit.

Hits

On the flip side, some contestants came ready to snag home the golden ticket, and they did with the exciting renditions for the night.

One of the contestants that stood out was 30-year-old Isioma.

She gave a stellar performance of FAVE’s ‘Baby Riddim’ that earned her three ‘yeses’ from the judges, including D’banj’s now-famous remark – “Your face show, your shoeshine”.

Her confidence and talent gained her instant fans on social media and the moniker, ‘Queen of vibe’.

As a seasoned judge, Yinka Davies’ remarks for the night were delightful, like when she told Remi that with a voice like his, he is well on his way to becoming a superstar. And for the not so great performances, she always let them down subtly.

Next stage

At the end of the show, four contestants were selected for the ‘Chorus line audition’ to give them a chance to proceed to theatre week.

After their auditions, the successful candidates were put in three different rooms one of which had the survivors room, but we will have to wait till next week to find out which contestant makes it to theatre week.

Over the past four weeks, viewers from across Africa have witnessed many talented Nigerians audition to earn a place in the next round of the singing competition.

About 75 of these talents will proceed to the theatre week next Sunday, where they will battle each other to prove they have what it takes to make it to the next stage.

Viewers can follow the seventh season of Nigerian Idol with new episodes every Sunday on AM Showcase (DStv channel 151), AM Urban (DStv channel 153 & GOtv Supa chan7 pm 6) and AM Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) from 7 pm.

Fans can also catch all the auditions from day one and the behind the scenes episode on Nigerian Idol extra, airing daily on (DStv channel 197 and GOtv channel 29).