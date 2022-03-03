Fast-rising singer Mulla Rae has explained why he decided to feature the fastest growing indigenous singer, Zinoleesky, on his latest single titled ‘Good Life,’ released over the weekend.

Within days of its release, the track has made it to Spotify, Boom Play, and Apple Music’s top ten new release chart.

Mulla Rae is best known for chart-topping singles like “Wanted’ and ‘Your matter’ featuring Teni.

On Wednesday, the talented singer told PREMIUM TIMES that he realised that he needed to feature an indigenous artiste after writing the song’s first draft.

He said that Zinoleesly became the best option because he ticked all the boxes of the kind of his dream collaboration.

“I have followed Zinoleesky’s music for some time now, and he is one artiste I admire and look up to in the industry. His antecedents proved that I wouldn’t be making a poor choice by featuring him in the song. And sincerely, when you listen to ‘Good Life,’ you would see that I made the right choice by asking him to jump on the song,” he said.

However, when asked if it was the perfect time to release the single, he said, “I don’t believe there’s such a thing as the perfect time to release a song. So instead, I prefer the word ‘Right Time’ because I understand that timing is important when it comes to releasing any new work in the industry”.

Creative process

Describing the creative process, he said they had great chemistry, ensuring that the song was ready in hours.

“We have a great connection, and I liked Zinoleesky’s song; this made us connect fast while recording. It took us three to four hours. We linked up in an apartment in the evening and recorded the song. There wasn’t any back and forth when we were creating the single. Instead, the first 30 minutes was spent catching up on some conversations and prepping our voices and minds before the actual recording. After that, there was no dull moment with him as he bounced his ideas and brushed up the song’s lyrics. In addition, he was giving me great vibes, which influenced the quality of work we created.”

On plans for visuals for the record, he said, “Sure, there is going to be a video for the song. But, beyond composing songs or recording songs, I see myself as a storyteller. And music is the medium by which I tell stories.

”So, as a creative, I’m big on visuals. So, my fans should expect a music video for Good Life. The only thing is that I can’t confirm when it would be released, but they can rest assured that they are going to get the visuals from me in the nearest future.”

You can check out the song here.