It’s one year since music streaming giant, Spotify, launched in 40 new markets across the continent, including Nigeria. Since launching, they say the average number of artistes streamed per user has grown by 60 per cent, while Nigerian music fans have created 1.3 million user-generated playlists.
In commemoration of its first anniversary in Nigeria, the streaming giant revealed how fans streamed Nigerian music locally and globally on Monday.
They revealed that the most-streamed song in Nigeria is Fireboy DML’s Peru, followed by Monalisa by Lojay and Sarz, then Feeling by Buju and LADIPOE in third.
Omah Lay’s Understand was the fourth most streamed track, with High by Adekunle Gold closing off the top five local songs.
Nigerian artistes dominated the local music scene, with WizKid, Burna Boy, DaVido, Buju (now known as BNXN), and Olamide topping the five most-streamed local artists.
Some local artistes have found a megaphone for their work, and the top exported local artists are Ckay, followed by WizKid, then Burna Boy.
Tems is the fourth top exported local artiste, and Mr Eazi rounds off the top five.
Of the 10 exported songs, nine are collaborations with local and international hitmakers – proof that Nigerian music is attracting worldwide popularity. Love Nwantiti by CKay is the top exported song, followed by Essence, a collaboration between WizKid and Tems.
Next is a remix of Love Nwantiti and Essence by CKay and WizKid with international artists like Justin Bieber, DJ Yo, and Axel.
Most of the plays of the exported songs have come from countries such as the Czech Republic, India, Canada, Ghana, Morocco, Tanzania, and the U.K.
Talking numbers
Since its launch, there have been 20,935 songs added to the Spotify platform by creators. This places Nigeria with the second most streams after Pakistan, with Kenya third in the ranking.
The Spotify playlist that Nigerians showed the most love on user-generated playlists is Hot Hits Naija, which portrays that Nigerians love homegrown music.
Lagos, the entertainment capital of Nigeria, is still living up to its title as the top city where Nigerians streamed from. Other cities are Kano, FCT, Niger, and Rivers.
Goya Menor claimed the top spot on the list of emerging artists, while the most popular local genre is Afropop from Nigeria.
ALSO READ: PT Music Playlist: Best 25 Nigerian songs of 2021
Worldwide, Nigerian music is growing in popularity, too. Data on local genres being exported across the globe reveals that 30 per cent of the Nigerian Alte genre is being streamed in the U.S., with a growth of more than 200 per cent over the past year. Additionally, over 40 per cent of Afropop from Nigeria is streamed in the U.S., U.K., and France.
Check out the complete list below:
Most streamed Nigerian artistes
WizKid
Burna Boy
DaVido
Buju
Olamide
Fireboy DML
Joeboy
Tems
Rema
Omah Lay
Most streamed Nigerian songs
Peru – Fireboy DML
Monalisa – Lojay, Sarz
Feeling – Buju, LADIPOE
Understand – Omah Lay
High – Adekunle Gold
Bounce – Ruger
Bloody Samaritan – Ayra Starr
Outside – Buju
Sip – Joeboy
Holy Father – Mayorkun, Victony
Top exported Nigerian artistes
Ckay
WizKid
Burna Boy
Tems
Mr. Eazy
DaVido
Rema
Joeboy
Fireboy DML
Omah Lay
Top exported Nigerian songs
Love Nwantiti – CKay
Essence – WizKid, Tems
Love Nwantiti – CKay, DJ Yo!, AX’EL
Essence – Justin Bieber, Tems, WizKid
Love Nwantiti – CKay, Joeboy, Kuami Eugene
Love Nwantiti – Ckay, ElGrandeToto
Location – Burna Boy, Dave
Nobody – DJ Neptune, Joeboy, Mr. Eazi
Loved By You – Burna Boy, Justin Bieber
Falling For You – Blaq Jerzee, Harmonize, Mr. Eazi
Emerging/breakout artistes
Goya Menor
Mizzle
Lojay
Psycho YP
SGaWD
Jaywillz
Ria Sean
Victony
Dai Verse
Soundz
Top locally curated Spotify playlists.
Hot Hits Naija
African Heat
Gbedu
Traffic Jams Naija
Today’s Top Hits
Afropop
Party Dey!
Bubblin
New Music Friday Naija
Afro Party Anthem.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION