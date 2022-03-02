It’s one year since music streaming giant, Spotify, launched in 40 new markets across the continent, including Nigeria. Since launching, they say the average number of artistes streamed per user has grown by 60 per cent, while Nigerian music fans have created 1.3 million user-generated playlists.

In commemoration of its first anniversary in Nigeria, the streaming giant revealed how fans streamed Nigerian music locally and globally on Monday.

They revealed that the most-streamed song in Nigeria is Fireboy DML’s Peru, followed by Monalisa by Lojay and Sarz, then Feeling by Buju and LADIPOE in third.

Omah Lay’s Understand was the fourth most streamed track, with High by Adekunle Gold closing off the top five local songs.

Nigerian artistes dominated the local music scene, with WizKid, Burna Boy, DaVido, Buju (now known as BNXN), and Olamide topping the five most-streamed local artists.

Some local artistes have found a megaphone for their work, and the top exported local artists are Ckay, followed by WizKid, then Burna Boy.

Tems is the fourth top exported local artiste, and Mr Eazi rounds off the top five.

Of the 10 exported songs, nine are collaborations with local and international hitmakers – proof that Nigerian music is attracting worldwide popularity. Love Nwantiti by CKay is the top exported song, followed by Essence, a collaboration between WizKid and Tems.

Next is a remix of Love Nwantiti and Essence by CKay and WizKid with international artists like Justin Bieber, DJ Yo, and Axel.

Most of the plays of the exported songs have come from countries such as the Czech Republic, India, Canada, Ghana, Morocco, Tanzania, and the U.K.

Talking numbers

Since its launch, there have been 20,935 songs added to the Spotify platform by creators. This places Nigeria with the second most streams after Pakistan, with Kenya third in the ranking.

The Spotify playlist that Nigerians showed the most love on user-generated playlists is Hot Hits Naija, which portrays that Nigerians love homegrown music.

Lagos, the entertainment capital of Nigeria, is still living up to its title as the top city where Nigerians streamed from. Other cities are Kano, FCT, Niger, and Rivers.

Goya Menor claimed the top spot on the list of emerging artists, while the most popular local genre is Afropop from Nigeria.

Worldwide, Nigerian music is growing in popularity, too. Data on local genres being exported across the globe reveals that 30 per cent of the Nigerian Alte genre is being streamed in the U.S., with a growth of more than 200 per cent over the past year. Additionally, over 40 per cent of Afropop from Nigeria is streamed in the U.S., U.K., and France.

Check out the complete list below:

Most streamed Nigerian artistes

WizKid

Burna Boy

DaVido

Buju

Olamide

Fireboy DML

Joeboy

Tems

Rema

Omah Lay

Most streamed Nigerian songs

Peru – Fireboy DML

Monalisa – Lojay, Sarz

Feeling – Buju, LADIPOE

Understand – Omah Lay

High – Adekunle Gold

Bounce – Ruger

Bloody Samaritan – Ayra Starr

Outside – Buju

Sip – Joeboy

Holy Father – Mayorkun, Victony

Top exported Nigerian artistes

Ckay

WizKid

Burna Boy

Tems

Mr. Eazy

DaVido

Rema

Joeboy

Fireboy DML

Omah Lay

Top exported Nigerian songs

Love Nwantiti – CKay

Essence – WizKid, Tems

Love Nwantiti – CKay, DJ Yo!, AX’EL

Essence – Justin Bieber, Tems, WizKid

Love Nwantiti – CKay, Joeboy, Kuami Eugene

Love Nwantiti – Ckay, ElGrandeToto

Location – Burna Boy, Dave

Nobody – DJ Neptune, Joeboy, Mr. Eazi

Loved By You – Burna Boy, Justin Bieber

Falling For You – Blaq Jerzee, Harmonize, Mr. Eazi

Emerging/breakout artistes

Goya Menor

Mizzle

Lojay

Psycho YP

SGaWD

Jaywillz

Ria Sean

Victony

Dai Verse

Soundz

Top locally curated Spotify playlists.

Hot Hits Naija

African Heat

Gbedu

Traffic Jams Naija

Today’s Top Hits

Afropop

Party Dey!

Bubblin

New Music Friday Naija

Afro Party Anthem.