The Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has released Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, also known as Mohbad.

Mohbad was arrested alongside his colleague Oniyide Azeez aka Zinoleesky, in the early hours of Thursday morning during a raid at their Lagos residence.

The singers are Naira Marley‘s signees.

“NDLEA has released Mohbad after physically assaulting him. Zinoleesky is still in custody. The boys are under a lot of stress after being ambushed in the middle of the night with no warrant. I’m urgently returning to Lagos now,” Naira Marley’s tweet read.

Naira Marley described the treatment meted out on his signees as disgusting and unjust.

According to him, the NDLEA arrested Zinolesky and Mohbad with no warrant.

“What’s happening to my brothers is disgusting. The injustice is unfair and this is beginning to look like a pattern.”

“First me, now my artistes. Free Zinoleesky, free shibori, free Micee and Dosky,” he wrote.

The popular singer also asked the anti-narcotic agency to release Zinoleeksy from their custody, claiming that the singers are under a lot of stress and torment.

Threat

Following his release, Mohbad has alleged that his label boss, Naira Marley and other members of his record label are after his life.

The surprise statement which Mohbad made in an Instagram live video after his release from the NDLEA custody for having Cannabis and Molly, has thrown most of his fans into utter confusion.

Mohbad says his life is in danger, reach out to him speedily if you know him or have a link to him please 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/vAyO9bgriE — OTUNBA 🇨🇦 (@ManLikeIcey) February 24, 2022

It is not yet clear what could have prompted these statements from Mohbad, many believe that there is more to just the arrest and release.

A babe is behind Mohbad crying and he’s mentioning names of people in Marlian Music that are after his life, he mentioned Zino and the entire label except “19”, I just pray he’s okay, this looks serious . pic.twitter.com/SS0rr9Pgu0 — OTUNBA 🇨🇦 (@ManLikeIcey) February 24, 2022

He said: “I don’t know why these people have been hating on me, they have been doing bad bad things on me, I went mad because of this issue now they are trying to kill me.”

“Everybody in the whole world please help me, if I die, just know it was Marian Music and Naira Marley that killed me,” he said.

If anything happens to MOHBAD the whole marlian music should be held responsible,naira Marley unfollowed MOHBAD something fishy #mohbad #zinoleesky #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/U1C8mv6pnj — Todd bryan (@venus_goddess69) February 24, 2022