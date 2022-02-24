Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested Nigerian singers Oniyide Azeez, also known as Zinoleesky, and his colleague Ilerioluwa Oladimeji aka Mohbads after a midnight raid on their residence in Lagos.

Both artistes became household names after they featured Naira Marley in their songs and made cameo appearances in his videos.

The 26-year-old Zinoleesky is famous for some of his hit songs like Ma Pariwo (2020), Kilofeshe (2020), Caro feat Naira Marley (2020), and Gone far (2021).

The arrest was made public after videos surfaced online showing officials of the agency in a scuffle with the two artistes. The suspects streamed the moment the NDLEA rounded them up and proceeded to cuff them on their respective Instagram pages.

Confirming the arrest, the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the anti-narcotics agency recovered cannabis and Molly during the raid.

“Our men raided an area in Idado estate where Bịara Market boys stay. As a result, some quantities of Cannabis sativa and Molly were recovered from their apartment and car,” he told TheCable Lifestyle.

“Six persons were arrested in all. Two females and four males.”

Condemnation

Several Nigerian celebrities, including Charly Boy, Portable, and Naira Marley, have condemned the arrest of their colleagues.

Charley Boy said: ‘‘NDLEA raided and harassed Zinoleesky and Mohbad for inside der house last night. Why this useless, unnecessary Bragado?

”If na drugs dem dey look for, dey should travel up north and see how drugs have destroyed most northerners, especially children of the so-called big men.

Why is dey mercilessly terrorizing southerners?

Where is Justice?’’.

Similar arrest

On January 11, 2021, the NDLEA arrested a fast-growing skit maker, Sunday Joshua, famous as De General, after a raid at his residence at Orchid Estate, Lekki area of Lagos State.

He was immediately charged to court on three counts of trafficking tramadol and cannabis Sativa and convicted of the charges by a federal high court in Lagos after pleading guilty to possessing substances found in his home.

However, the court said the volume of substance was too minimal for a sentence and cautioned him to “go and sin no more.”