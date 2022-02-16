Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disbursed N250 million to 292 orphanages in Nigeria as promised.

The 29-year-old musician revealed this on Twitter handle on Tuesday when he shared details of the disbursement of the funds to 292 orphanages in various states in Nigeria.

The monies were the funds gifted to the singer on his birthday, totaling N200 million, and he added N50 million from his pocket.

Ahead of his birthday in November 2021, what had started as a joke, after the singer challenged his colleagues to contribute N1 million each for him, suddenly turned out to be one of the biggest fundraisers in recent time, as Davido accumulated N200 million within 78 hours.

Davido, who had initially wanted to use the funds to clear his brand new Rolls Royce from the Lagos port, decided to give the money to orphanages across the country; thus, a five-person committee was formed chaired by Titi Adebayo.

In his press statement, the singer appreciated everyone who had made it possible, especially the committee of high caliber and conscientious people who “dedicated their time to ensure that they expeditiously carried out the task.”

He wrote:

“As a follow up to the press statement I released on the 19 November 2021 where I announced my intentions of donating the total sum of N200m received from my friends and family, together with my donation of N50m, I bring you to update.

“As promised, a five-person committee was set up. Since its inauguration, the committee members have worked tirelessly to collate the names and information of documents and verified orphanages. Therefore, I am pleased to announce that the disbursement of funds is complete.

“So far, N250 000 000 has been disbursed to 292 orphanages in Abia, Abuja, Rivers, Yobe, Imo, Kaduna, Kwara, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, and Gombe states. Others are Oyo, Plateau, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Niger, Osun and Lagos (PAROCHE FOUNDATION).

“As promised in my first statement, I have listed/attached the names and amounts disbursed to the various orphanages. In the spirit of transparency, I thought it wise to give my loyal supporters, fans, friends, and Family an update in this regard.”

The singer published a list of orphanages that benefited from the disbursement on Twitter.

BAUCHI BAYELSA BENUE CROSS RIVER DELTA EBONYI pic.twitter.com/njPFxdc7Lc — Davido (@davido) February 15, 2022