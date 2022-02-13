Three days after his sex tape leaked on social media, a fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan, popularly known as Oxlade, has finally apologised to his fans and the mystery lady in the video.
In the early hours of Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Nigerians on social media woke up to the news of the singer’s leaked sex tape and numerous nude photos.
Like that of fellow celebrities Tiwa Savage and ex-BBNaija housemate, Cross, Oxlade’s sex tape was accidentally leaked on Snapchat.
This newspaper gathered that the ‘Away’ crooner allegedly created a Snapchat streak of his sex tape (A Snapchat streak is when you send direct snaps back and forth with a friend for several consecutive days).
His friend then recorded the streak on his phone and published it online.
Apology
Oxlade tendered his apology on his official Twitter and Instagram handles on Saturday evening.
In his apology, the 24-year-old singer inferred that he was betrayed by a trusted friend and that willfully publishing his sex tape is not in his character.
“I am conscious that my business is out in the public and I am not the type of person to put my business out there. Betrayals are very real and in this same token I want to apologize to the woman in the video, who did not deserve this type of exposure and lastly apologies to my fans and well-wishers,” his apology read.
Oxlade became famous after his singles ”Ojuju” and ‘Away’ became monster hits.
He rose to prominence with the song “Away,” which appeared on Rolling Stone’s 50 best songs of 2020. In addition, he was featured on the song “Overdue” from ”Coming 2 America” studio album Rhythms of Zamunda, released on March 5, 2021.
