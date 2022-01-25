Famous Nigerian singer, Ade Ebenezer, popularly known as Olakira, has bagged a global endorsement deal with the Italian luxury auto manufacturer Maserati.

The brand gifted the singer a new luxury Maserati ride, followed by an endorsement deal on his recent foreign trip.

This is the first time the Maserati brand would collaborate with an African artiste.

The 31-year-old musician became famous after releasing his 2020 hit song” In my Maserati,” which has garnered over 36 million views on YouTube.

Interestingly, the song’s lyrics have come to manifestation as the singer, as part of the endorsement deal, has been given access to Maserati Luxury Cars in any country he visits.

Who is Olakira?

Born Adelusola Ebenezer, the singer hails from Ogun State.

Es, a graduate of Mass Communication from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, wagered into Afrobeat music with his 2019 seven-track Ep,’ Wakanda Jollof.

Earlier, he started his career as a producer and songwriter known as ‘Eben Jazz’ and has worked with many Nigerian artistes like Dotman, Patoranking, Teni, and others.

He is currently a member of a label group called the U&I music group.

Aside from ‘In my Maserati,’ Olakira had reprised his art as he produced beats to hit songs like ‘Akube’ and ‘My Woman’ for Dotman, the Nigerian rapper, before he attained fame in 2020.