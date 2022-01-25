A teenage Nigerian music artiste, Ebosetale Gideon, also known as Yung Bos, has hit another milestone as his 2021 release ‘Spider-Man’ continues to enjoy generous airplay nationwide.

The 15-year-old artiste embraced the limelight when he released his debut song ‘Smile’ featuring Sultan Afroboy in April 2021.

The song was an instant hit. It earned the teenage singer a large social media following and ultimately landed him a record deal with a record label, Jamika Entertainment.

Spider-Man

Following the demands from his fans, the young Afrobeats star duly obliged and released his second single titled ‘Spider-Man.’

The much-awaited track is a tribute to the famous Marvel comic book and movie character of the same name.

Yung Bos, a Spiderman fan, said he imagined himself as the titular superhero in the song, seeing himself as the fantastic individual who scales all walls and challenges stacked against him.

The song, an Afropop and Hip-Hop tune, is quite catchy and has steadily climbed up the chart on the radio airwaves and music streaming platforms.

Jamika Entertainment’s head of operation, Stanley Ihensekhien, spoke of how happy they are in the music house to have another of their songs make a hit in the music industry.

He said: “Yung Bos is a talented kid, and he works hard to please his fans. So we are pleased that Nigerians and our fans everywhere are loving this song.”

Yung Bos also shared that he is working on an album he plans to release this year.

“I have something exciting coming for my fans and everyone next year, so enjoy Spider-Man for now because I promise to give the world bangers.”