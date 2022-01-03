Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist, Charles Mensah, best known as Shattawale, and Nigerian grammy-winning superstar, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, have engaged each other in a war of words on social media in the past few days.

Fans were shocked when what had started as a mere social media thread, gradually turned out into a full-fledged ‘fight’ with both musicians downplaying the other’s achievements and accusing each other of unprintable offences.

For some who might not have known how it all started, here is what transpired between the Ghanaian and Nigerian music stars.

Timeline:

December 26, 2021: Shatta Wale addressing his fans at Green Lounge, Tema, Ghana, took a swipe at his Nigerian counterparts. He threw a shade at Nigerian artistes after selling out the Accra Sports Stadium for his concert.\

At the concert, he boasted that he did not need Nigerian musicians to fill up the biggest stadium in Ghana.

“Do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools? They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigerian artiste. I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria.”

His remarks generated a lot of mixed reactions from several Nigerian celebrities and fans alike.

Little did we know that Shatta Wale’s statements were a calculated attack on a particular artiste.

December 30, 2021: Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, after a sold-out concert in Ghana, addressed the between Ghanaian-based Shatta Wale and the Nigerian music industry.

During his performance, the Made in Lagos crooner explained that everyone from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya among other African countries “are all the same” and should carry the message of a united Africa.

“It is one Africa, man. We move together in numbers, baby. And I want you guys to know it is one love, one Africa, every fucking time. Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, we are all the same people,’’ Wizkid said.

January 1, 2022: Burna Boy reacting to Shatta Wale’s rant took to his Instagram story to condemn any attempt to divide African nations.

He wrote, “Pushing this Agenda of separation between our beautiful African Nations is a grave disservice to the generations coming after us. It goes against everything I stand for as a Man and as an unapologetic pan Africanist.

‘‘Therefore, if Shatta or anyone has a personal problem with me, I’m still open to fighting one on one and squashing it after.

The same way I have always been, nobody will ruin the unity we continuously try to build for a stronger and better Africa”.

January 2, 2022: As though Shatta Wale was waiting on Burna’s comments, he didn’t hesitate to react, the Ghanaian artist double dared the grammy singer to a one-on-one challenge in a stadium in Accra, Ghana. “

In his response, Burna Boy insisted on engaging him in a psychical fight like “real men do.”

Shatta Wale responded saying he had respect for Burna Boy’s mum, who also doubled as his manager.

He noted that Burna Boy was lucky because of the respect as he warned the Nigerian singer against coming to Ghana. He also alleged that the Nigerian singer sexually molested several ladies in Ghana.

January 3, 2021: Not one to back down easily, Shatta Wale on Tuesday addressed Burna Boy and his fans saying that fighting him is a waste of time. Burna Boy on the other hand has since backed down and ceased responding to Shatta Wale’s outbursts.

Woman, not music

While fans thought the fight between Shatta Wale and Burna boy was entirely about Nigerian and Ghanaian music.

Wizla Finito, a Ghanaian entertainer, and Shatta Wale’s ex-best friend explained that there was more to the fracas beyond the war of words.

In a viral video circulating on the internet, Finito said that the Ghanaian artist had allegedly slept with Burna boy’s girlfriend.

Advertisements



He said: “Shatta Wale lied, he never helped or did anything for Burnaboy. Burna brought a lot of Money to Ghana and Shatta Wale ate the money and paid Burnaboy back by sleeping with his girl. Shatta Wale is notorious for sleeping with all his close friend’s girlfriends.”

Finito also claimed Shatta Wale broke the street code.

He added, ‘‘Someone like him is capable of putting poison inside Burnaboy’s food. Shatta Wale is very fake, he will never befriend you if you are broke. He has switched up on me and all his close friends whom we all started the SM4Life movement together.

He is very selfish and he has not helped any of us including his baby mama, but Nigerian artistes have been helping Ghanaian artistes from the Days of VIP, R2bees to Sarkodie and many more’’.

Friends turned enemies

Shatta Wale and Burna were not always at loggerheads as the duo used to be friends and partners in business.

In 2017, Shatta Wale featured Burna Boy in his hit track titled ‘Hosanna’, which was produced by Da Maker.

Shatta Wale, while performing one of his hit songs at the Zylofon Invasion Concert in 2018 in Nigeria, invited Burna Boy to join him.

Shatta Wale is one of Ghana’s biggest music acts and quite controversial too.

In October 2021, Shatta Wale allegedly created a hoax that he was shot and was receiving treatments. He later turned himself in due to the police declaring him wanted.

He was arrested by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly creating and circulating information to create fear and panic. He was remanded in prison for a week and thereafter granted bail.