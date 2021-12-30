Initially, Nigerians thought it was nothing but a publicity stunt, a trend that Nigerian artistes have adopted in recent times to promote their works.

Unfortunately, it turned out to be true but some fans found it hard to believe.

This year, a number of nude pictures made the rounds like that of Cross of BBNaija fame.

But, none was as controversial as Tiwa Savage’s sex tape.

On October 8, Tiwa, in a bid to own the narrative, broke the news of her sex tape herself, but many felt it was a promotion strategy for the release of the video of her smash hit, “Somebody’s Son” featuring American singer Brandy.

However, before the news of the sex tape that drove everyone crazy, Tiwa, in an interview with Angie Martinez, an American OAP, explained that she was being blackmailed over a sex tape of herself and her partner.

The sex tape

According to the Afro-pop star, the video was leaked after her partner had accidentally posted it on his snap chat, saying, unfortunately, someone got the video before it was deleted.

Reacting to the leaked video, the ‘Eminado’ singer said, ‘‘We tried to stall them, but I later decided that I am going to own the narrative. I am not ashamed of it; this is someone I am dating; I am not cheating, neither is he. We are grownups.”

For obvious reasons, Tiwa emerged as Google’s most searched Nigerian artiste in 2021. Apparently, Tiwa made social media very busy and chaotic.

Tiwa, who boasts over 14 million followers on Instagram, trended on social media while sympathisers and her colleagues began the hashtag ‘I stand with Tiwa’ movement as a form of solidarity.

Shortly after the sex tape went viral and the Internet agog again, Tiwa splurged $200,000 on a customised diamond chain in Atlanta, U.S.

The customised diamond chain was designed with a rose, gold, and a white diamond background with the inception of her surname ‘Savage’, boldly written on it.

Similar cases

Tiwa is not the first Nigerian celebrity to be blackmailed over nudes.

Like Tiwa, BBNaija season six star, Ikechukwu Sunday, popularly called Cross, sparked several reactions on social media after his nude video was posted on the popular multimedia instant messaging app, Snapchat.

The 30-year-old reality TV star, who hails from Anambra State, reportedly ‘mistakenly’ posted his nude video on his Snapchat account.

The video showed him naked with his tattoos and manhood on display, and which he captioned ‘shower time’

Cross was forced to carry his cross as his teeming fans felt it would not be healthy for his early days of stardom.

Also, in April 2020, the Queen of Waka music, Salawa Abeni, released her nude pictures after being threatened by a blackmailer.

The 59-year-old music legend accused him of threatening to tarnish her image and destroy her career of over 45 years.

She, however, decided to share her nude pictures on Instagram and screenshots of her chat with the blackmailer so that she can be left alone.

Her blackmailer, Olufowoke Oladunjoye Emmanuel, a 19-year-old National Diploma holder of Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, was nabbed in June 2020.

The suspect, a resident of Brentfield Avenue, Peace Estate, Magboro, Ogun State, was picked up by the Decoy Team of Rapid Response Squad after three days of monitoring him.

Also in April 2020, media girl, Toke Makinwa, dared blackmailers who threatened to publish her nude pictures.

Makinwa, in a post on her Instagram page, released one of the photographs, with a long note addressed to her blackmailers.